Meta Quest 3 v67 update – here's what's in there

Meta Quest 3 v67 update – here’s what’s in there

a meta quest 3 vr headset
TL:DR

  • Meta's Horizon OS v67 update for Meta Quest 3 enhances productivity with customizable window layouts and a Theater View mode.
  • A new creator content feed in the Horizon Feed adds a social aspect, introducing new games and apps with destination tagging.
  • Rumored features include swipe typing and the ability to watch videos while using VR apps, though these are not confirmed yet.

Meta remains committed to improving the Meta Quest 3, with new updates coming out monthly. This month’s update, Horizon OS v67, is now available to users of the headset.

The key updates in this update center around productivity and social interaction. Moving and grouping windows has received a boost, with users now able to have three panels in a “hinged” layout, with up to three additional panels arranged however they like.

These customization options will allow users to create a setup that works best for whatever they are doing and will be especially useful for tasks that require multiple windows simultaneously, like an ingredients list and the tutorial video on YouTube for example.

Also new is Theater View mode, which allows users to bring one window to the front and center, expanding its size and dimming everything else – useful for people making use of the expanded window options.

Meta Quest 3 update brings a new creator content feed

Another new feature introduced with Horizon OS v67 is the addition of content to the Horizon Feed made by creators, turning it into more of a social experience.

According to Meta, “Not only will this new content introduce you to new games and apps, but we’re including destination tagging so you can easily jump into anything that catches your eye.”

This will combine nicely with the increased window capacity, allowing users to open up anything that interests them in a new window to explore.

More new features are rumored

Some additional new features have been rumored, but Meta has not yet updated their release notes page to include details about v67, so until the update has rolled out fully or the page gets an update, we won’t know for sure.

One such update is the addition of swipe typing, which allows users to swipe their fingers across a keyboard rather than individually tapping each letter. It’s popular on smartphones and other touchscreen devices. You can check if this feature has made it to you by going to Settings > System > Keyboard and activating it there.

Users will also be able to watch videos from the file viewer or Meta Quest TV while they have a VR app open.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

