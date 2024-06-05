Quest 3 v66 update – what changes does it bring to Meta’s flagship VR headset?

Meta is bringing updates and new features to its Quest 3 headset at a fair old rate and as good as these features are, we aren’t even seeing the really big stuff it has planned that could bring its UI more in line with Apple’s Vision Pro.

The Quest 3 is a really good VR headset, you can read whether we think it is worth buying one right here. One of its standout features is the Passthrough cameras which allow you to use convincing mixed reality or even just stop yourself from falling over the dog.

The last few updates have seen dramatic updates to passthrough quality the new incoming v66 software update is set to boost that even further.

Better Passthrough in v66

The big change here in v66 is what Meta is calling Reduced Passthrough Distortion. If you have used a Quest 3, despite being impressed with the passthrough you will likely have noticed a weird effect with your hands distorting slightly as you wave them around. This is due to a variety of optical hoops the cameras need to jump through in order to represent your virtual hands in a real-world space. The effect might also be seen with other objects because the cameras are right next to your face and rendering your surroundings at a different perspective to what your eyes would do.

Meta has managed to refine the image quality to make things much more realistic in Mixed Reality so that this warping will be much less obvious once you get the update.

Anyway, science. You can watch the video to see the improvements for yourself.

Background Audio

Previously when you were playing audio in the Browser if you minimized the app the sound would stop, meaning you couldn’t take your Spotify tunes into anything else you were doing, like a nice game of Golf+.

Now you can. So you can listen to the podcast of your choice while doing anything you like now. You should even be able to keep the sound running on your 3D movie while you quickly flick out of the app to check a message.

New buttons

Meta has also added new buttons to the wrists of your virtual hands which basically means we can all get to menus and stuff much easier. A nice little quality of life change.

When is the v66 update released?

The update is rolling out now. Meta as ever does a gradual update so you may not have it yet but it won’t be long before your Quest 3 automatically downloads it if you have that set in your options. If not, just keep checking regularly.