Assetto Corsa Evo – Kunos’ next racer will support VR from day one

Sim racers get ready. Anybody who has been driving PC race sims for any length of time will have played Assetto Corsa or its spinoff AC Competizione. Many will have played in PCVR by either linking something like a Quest or Pimax Crystal and getting out on the track “for real”

I’d argue that once you have played a race game in VR you are never going back to flat again, flight and race games are perfect for VR so news that Assetto Corsa 2, or Evo as it will be known should have VR support from day one.

We don’t really know much about the game yet, other than we are expecting an announcement and maybe early access at some point in the middle of the year but in an interview translated on Traxion, Kunos co-founder and Executive Manager of Assetto Corsa Evo said, “We aim to have the VR on day zero. (We want) to offer VR support that is more dedicated because with Competizione, from this point of view, we struggled a lot. We worked with Epic [Games] engineers and Nvidia, they came to work [in our] Formello [office] with us for some time. In the end, we found the best possible compromise.”

“Let’s say that the VR fans rest assured.”

Even though VR racing accounts for a relatively small percentage of players, the ones who have VR tend to go all in with many building custom racing cockpits and adding expert gear from the likes of Moza Racing to their equipment list.

The Italian site that ran the interview in video form originally also claims that Kunos sent them the first, what they believe to be, the first screenshot from Assetto Corsa Evo and if that is the case, as you can see from looking at the car interior in the image, we could be in for another remarkable looking game.

More news on the release when we get it.

Featured Image: Courtesy of Multiplayer.it