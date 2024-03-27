Subscribe
Home Apple set to unveil their AI master plan at Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple set to unveil their AI master plan at Worldwide Developers Conference

An Apple logo surrounded by wires and symbols to represent AI. The tone should be grand and impressive
Apple have plans to expand into AI
TL:DR

  • Apple to reveal expansion into AI at Worldwide Developers Conference.
  • Event hosted at Apple Park from June 10-14.
  • Expected discussion on iOS 18 involving artificial intelligence.

Apple is set to reveal its expansion into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, hosted at Apple Park from June 10 through June 14.

The iPhone maker announced the details of the event through a press release on the Apple Newsroom, stating the event will bring “insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.”

While AI hasn’t explicitly been mentioned in the release, it’s expected this will be heavily discussed as iOS 18 is rumored to involve the use of artificial intelligence.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised that Apple will ‘break new ground’ in AI this year, as others in the industry have already begun exploring this new technology.

The SVP of marketing at Apple Greg Joswiak teased the event further on X describing what’s to come as being “absolutely incredible!”

This year, the conference will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote, meet with Apple team members, and take part ‘in special activities.’

The latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements will be discussed too. Developers are said to see “unique access” this year, to help them elevate their apps and games.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott said: “We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24.

“WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Students to play a role in Worldwide Developers Conference

Alongside experienced developers, the next generation will be present as winners of the Swift Student Challenge will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park.

Thousands of people have been given the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds within the challenge which will recognize 50 distinguished winners.

Featured Image: Via Apple press release.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Sand timer on pebble stone beach
Life2vec: Warning from creators of AI that predicts your death
Sophie Atkinson
An Apple logo surrounded by wires and symbols to represent AI. The tone should be grand and impressive
Apple set to unveil their AI master plan at Worldwide Developers Conference
Sophie Atkinson
black and white, side profile of Elon Musk on a black background with a large white 'X' behind. blue wires and connectivity symbols representing AI are in the background
Grok AI chatbot being rolled out for X premium users this week
Sophie Atkinson
Rabbit R1 starts shipping to the first batch of US buyers next week
Cameron Macpherson
A rugged coast line with waves crashing against rocks in a screenshot from a video generated by Sora AI
Sora AI: What is it? How to access video generator
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A cinematic image from the new No Man's Sky Orbital update
Gaming

No Man's Sky Orbital Update 4.6 brings with it new revamped space stations
Paul McNally11 mins

No Man’s Sky, alongside Cyberpunk 2077 is a gaming rarity in that it launched to a sea of derision, but is now so highly thought of in gaming spheres that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.