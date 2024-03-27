Apple set to unveil their AI master plan at Worldwide Developers Conference

Apple is set to reveal its expansion into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, hosted at Apple Park from June 10 through June 14.

The iPhone maker announced the details of the event through a press release on the Apple Newsroom, stating the event will bring “insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.”

While AI hasn’t explicitly been mentioned in the release, it’s expected this will be heavily discussed as iOS 18 is rumored to involve the use of artificial intelligence.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised that Apple will ‘break new ground’ in AI this year, as others in the industry have already begun exploring this new technology.

The SVP of marketing at Apple Greg Joswiak teased the event further on X describing what’s to come as being “absolutely incredible!”

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

This year, the conference will provide developers the opportunity to watch the keynote, meet with Apple team members, and take part ‘in special activities.’

The latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements will be discussed too. Developers are said to see “unique access” this year, to help them elevate their apps and games.

Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott said: “We’re so excited to connect with developers from around the world for an extraordinary week of technology and community at WWDC24.

“WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Students to play a role in Worldwide Developers Conference

Alongside experienced developers, the next generation will be present as winners of the Swift Student Challenge will be eligible to apply for the in-person experience at Apple Park.

Thousands of people have been given the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds within the challenge which will recognize 50 distinguished winners.

Featured Image: Via Apple press release.