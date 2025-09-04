Home CFTC gives Polymarket the ‘green light’ to return to the US

CFTC gives Polymarket the ‘green light’ to return to the US

Polymarket logo in white lettering on a blue background. Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition

Polymarket has been given the ‘green light’ by the CFTC, as announced by the prediction market’s CEO on social media.

In a notice shared on September 3, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) confirmed that it had taken “a no-action position regarding swap data reporting and recordkeeping regulations for event contracts”.

“The divisions will not recommend the CFTC initiate an enforcement action against either entity or their participants for failure to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements and for failure to report to swap data repositories data associated with binary option transactions and variable payout contract transactions executed on or subject to the rules of QCX LLC and cleared through QC Clearing LLC, subject to the terms of the no-action letter,” concluded the statement.

CEO Shayne Coplan took to X to celebrate Polymarket returning to the US, writing: “Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned.”

Polymarket’s place in the US

The CFTC and the Justice Department ceased their investigations of whether Polymarket was accepting bets from US-based individuals in July and didn’t file any charges against the company. This occurred against the background of prediction markets in general facing pressure from the public and authorities, particularly around their activity in states where sports betting is illegal.

Polymarket then announced that it had closed its acquisition of QCX, with Coplan stating that this was “a significant step” toward establishing Polymarket in the US.

Just last week, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board and injected a hefty financial investment via 1789 Capital, the investment firm of which he is a partner. This was yet another signal of Polymarket’s focus on the US.

Featured image: Polymarket

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

