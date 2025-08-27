Donald Trump Jr. joins prediction market Polymarket’s advisory board

Donald Trump Jr. has joined the advisory board of prediction market Polymarket, as well as investing in the company via 1789 Capital.

President Donald Trump’s son is backing Polymarket, both personally as a member of its advisory board and financially through an investment of an undisclosed amount via 1789 Capital, an investment firm where he is a partner.

In a statement on the partnership, Polymarket noted that Trump Jr. brings “decades of experience in forward-thinking business innovation and strategic perspective,” with the company looking to grow its presence globally.

The investment is set to go towards expanding the global footprint of the platform. As a prediction market, Polymarket offers real-time insights into a variety of topics, from politics and economics to culture and global events.

“This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for Polymarket. Our long-term partnership with 1789 Capital will help reinforce Polymarket’s leading position as a trusted source of free, transparent and accurate market information in the U.S. and around the world,” said Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket.

“We are proud to formally welcome 1789 Capital as a strategic partner and Donald Trump Jr. to our advisory board as we continue building our platform to reflect real-world sentiment, in real time, for all to see.”

Why partner with Trump Jr?

Trump Jr. highlighted his desire to see Polymarket bring “truth and transparency to everyone – including the US.”

“Polymarket is the largest prediction market in the world, and the US needs access to this important platform,” said Trump Jr. “Polymarket cuts through media spin and so-called ‘expert’ opinion by letting people bet on what they actually believe will happen in the world. I am pleased that 1789 Capital is investing in Polymarket and am honored to join the company’s advisory board.”

Those sentiments around free expression and truth are echoed by Omeed Malik, founder of 1789 Capital, saying: “1789 Capital looks to invest in companies that are entrepreneurial, innovative, and demonstrate great potential for growth. Polymarket meets each of these criteria. Polymarket stands at the intersection of free expression and financial innovation by empowering individuals with real-time truth in a world clouded by noise, and we are proud to support its vision.”

Polymarket recently completed the $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a CFTC-licensed exchange and clearinghouse, which saw it cement its place in the US market. Launched in 2020, Polymarket is now the biggest prediction market globally, with $6 billion worth of predictions made in the first half of 2025.

