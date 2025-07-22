Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition

Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition

Polymarket logo in white lettering on a blue background. Polymarket returns to the US with $112 million acquisition

Polymarket, the global predictions provider, took another step in widening its international and US foothold with a $112 million deal.

The betting platform has signed an agreement to acquire a smaller company, QCEX, which operates as a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange (QCX, LLC) and clearinghouse (QC Clearing LLC) (collectively “QCEX”).

Polymarket returns to the United States betting market officially

As ReadWrite reported, there had been considerable pressure on prediction markets, including regulatory scrutiny that resulted in Polymarket and its rival, Kalshi, being investigated by the US Department of Justice.

In a press release, Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, said, “Polymarket is the largest prediction market globally and has become synonymous with understanding the probability of current events.”

He also took to social media to announce the deal and make reference to the recent legal disputes that have since been dropped.

Coplan isn’t wrong about the traffic Polymarket attracts, especially during major global events like the most recent presidential election, so prediction markets seem poised to stay despite grumbles from multiple states.

This could be down to the fact that users have made, according to the company’s statistics, $6 billion in predictions on the platform. The legality of these markets has been threatened, however, with constant lawsuits by individual states and their gambling control boards, forcing Polymarket to provide its services outside North America.

Sergei Dobrovolskii, founder of QCEX, was complimentary of the Polymarket CEO, saying, “Shayne has built a cultural phenomenon in Polymarket. I am excited to bring our companies together and leverage our licenses, technology, and expertise in the retail trading sector to help Polymarket reach its full potential.”

QCEX deal heralded by both parties

The core of this deal revolves around the company QCEX and its status as a legitimate and existing entity in the United States. The company is also compliant with all existing regulations, which enables Polymarket to establish a strong foundation and build upon its existing financial success, as well as the wins against the Justice Department and individual states that have brought court actions against it.

“With the acquisition of QCEX, we are laying the foundation to bring Polymarket home — re-entering the US as a fully regulated and compliant platform that will allow Americans to trade their opinions,” concluded Coplan.

Featured image: Polymarket

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

A gambling machine with police tape across it
San Diego police crack down on two illegal gambling dens 
Jacob Woodward
Adin Ross video of Stake “scamming” $20K is one big misunderstanding
Joel Loynds
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania reports massive $6.4 billion gambling revenue
Joel Loynds
UK government shifts money laundering risk to medium
Joel Loynds
Artist drawing of an outdoor bar outside of a grey building.
Crown Perth, home to 24-hour casino, will undergo major investment
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A gambling machine with police tape across it
Gambling

San Diego police crack down on two illegal gambling dens 
Jacob Woodward1 hour

San Diego law enforcement has been active in dismantling two illegal gambling dens in the space for forty-eight hours. The reports from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) covered the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.