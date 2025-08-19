Home Emboldened Kalshi launches even more sports wagering options

Emboldened Kalshi launches even more sports wagering options

Kalshi, the prediction market, has launched new sports wagers on its platform. It’ll begin to offer the options to bet on touchdowns and the score, which is far more involved than its previous offerings. To skirt around the sports wagering issue, Kalshi has typically allowed users to bet and trade on mostly non-in-game happenings, like awards.

However, in recent months, Kalshi has gotten a little bolder and has now stated to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that it will now provide predictions closer to the game.

Kalshi’s new sports betting will include:

  • Touchdowns
  • Point spreads
  • Overall score total

Speaking with Front Office Sports, Kalshi’s CEO, Tarek Mansour, said:

“Bringing these markets under CFTC oversight gives consumers the same level of protections as Wall Street traders and institutions.”

A major problem that the sports betting market has with Kalshi is that it’s mostly unregulated. While technically providing sports gambling, it sits in a different category from the rest of the industry. Due to its designation as a prediction market, it is instead regulated by the CFTC.

Kalshi could get major boost later this year

Now, back in May, a current member of the board of directors for the company, Brian Quintenz, was nominated as Trump’s pick for heading the CFTC. Trump Jr. is an advisor to the company as well. He’s been pushing for the company and proposing in recent talks that the predictions market should move into sports betting.

His position on the matter is being shunned by tribal groups, with three tribes from California now suing the prediction market operator. The tribes claim that Kalshi is providing sports wagering in California, where it’s illegal.

Quintenz has said that he’d step down from Kalshi, but it’s clear that he and the executive suite are pushing the company further across the line. This hasn’t worked out especially well, as Maryland has already cracked down on this, with the judge stating that he doesn’t see the difference between the two industries.

Quintenz, despite being nominated back in February, hasn’t been confirmed yet, as various holdups have happened. However, if he were to get in, it’s expected to see the CTFC allow for more prediction market movement.

Featured image: PICYRL

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter / The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the league’s players’ association have indicated they will support further restrictions on prop bets to reduce the risk of athlete manipulation and abuse from bettors.
NBA and Players Association willing to look into limiting player prop bets
Graeme Hanna
Composite image showing a Ladbrokes betting shop on the left and a Gala Bingo hall on the right, separated by a purple gradient.
Online bingo players say glitch fallout spreads beyond Gala
Suswati Basu
Prediction Pulse Trump-Putin meeting dominates as Kalshi and Polymarket face scrutiny over market controversies. Trump and Putin face each other with financial chart backdrop, symbolizing prediction market bets.
Prediction Pulse: Trump-Putin meeting dominates as Kalshi and Polymarket face scrutiny over market controversies
Suswati Basu
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K. Bluebet logo
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K
Joel Loynds
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer has come under the spotlight after screenshots of past references to "sports gambling" surfaced on his Venmo account, but the incident has been dismissed as “inside jokes” with friends. A young man with wavy brown hair, wearing a dark sweatshirt and a silver necklace with a small cross pendant, seated indoors with red theater-style chairs in the background.
John Mateer refutes gambling claims, with Oklahoma unaware of NCAA probe
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions. Logos of Social Gaming Leadership Alliance and Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation displayed side by side on a red background.
Sweepstakes

California tribe joins sweepstakes battle, opposing AB 831 restrictions
Joel Loynds1 hour

A business arm of the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation, Kletsel Economic Development Authority (KEDA), has joined the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA) in its push back against California's Assembly Bill...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.