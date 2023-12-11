Google Messages is reminiscent of Apple’s iMessage

What are the new features in Google’s Messages? The latest update, the default messaging app on Android phones, is a significant deviation from the former updates we’ve seen. I take it as a good sign that Android and Apple may, indeed, be able to play in the same sandbox one day. The new Google Messages message editing feature will seem familiar to you if you are familiar with Apple iMessage. But Google also brings new features to give users an all-around better experience.

This new facelift reveals a fantastic interface of Photomojis to Voice Moods — and updates Android messaging, giving the dynamic user experience Android has been begging for for years. The Voice Moods feature allows users to emphasize their novice notes with nine differing emotions, such as “party fever” and a satellite SOS coming to Messages in collaboration with Garmin.

Google Messages will likely put an end to green bubble shaming

The Photomoji feature allows users to remove items or objects from their photos. All of the updates can easily be shared within the Google Messages app. If you’ve used Apple’s live stickers — you can take the Photomojis you have just made and add them to group chats. You add the Screen Effects and dominate the screen when sending your messages.

As reported by LiveMint — “enter “I love you,” and the Screen Effects triggers the heart emoji to burst onto the screen.” There is a huge range of “trigger words,” and your whole messaging experience is upgraded.

You’ll appreciate the Custom Bubbles that allow users to modify the text bubble color and background. You’ve read the debate that highlights the blue and green bubble issues. It would truly be nice to put that “bubble disparity” a little further behind us, and maybe Google Messages will do that. MarketPlace calls this tit-for-tat “green bubble shaming.”

Featured Image Credit: Google