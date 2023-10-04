Android 14 debuts: What’s new in Google’s latest mobile OS update?

Google has announced the release of Android 14, the latest iteration of its mobile operating system. This new version promises to elevate the user experience with a slew of innovative features and improvements.

The previous version, Android 13, garnered attention with its Spatial Audio, messaging app streaming, and cross-device copy/paste capabilities. It’s worth noting that some features, originally planned for Android 14, made an early debut in Android 13 as updates, enhancing multitasking and support for foldable screens.

A step up in personalization and image quality

Android has consistently championed user personalization, and the new release amplifies this ethos. Android 14 enables users to effortlessly toggle wallpapers and designate custom shortcuts on their lock screens. A standout feature is the generative AI wallpapers, debuting on the Pixel 8/8 Pro, which employs AI to generate distinctive backgrounds. For users leaning toward a subdued design, Android 14 introduces a refined monochromatic theme.

Building on the HDR video features of its predecessor, Android 14 introduces Ultra HDR for photos. This update offers improved color and contrast in images, optimized for viewing on HDR-compatible screens.

Health, data security, and user control

With Health Connect, Android 14 centralizes health and fitness metrics, granting users a comprehensive view and control of their data, securely encrypted on the device. The feature integrates with popular health platforms like Oura, Peloton, and Whoop.

In a bid to bolster transparency, Android 14’s data-sharing updates keep users informed about apps accessing and potentially sharing their data, such as location information. Furthermore, Android 14 has fortified PIN security by promoting six-digit PINs and eliminating the need to press ‘enter’ after input.

Enhanced accessibility

Catering to the diverse needs of its user base, Android 14 introduces features tailored for low-vision and hard-of-hearing individuals. The revamped magnifier tool provides fluid zoom controls, while adjustable font sizes optimize on-screen readability.

Hearing accessibility also received a boost. The new OS simplifies interactions with hearing aids and introduces “Flash notifications,” allowing users to receive visual alerts for incoming notifications.

Supported devices

Android 14 is available starting today, Oct. 4, for Pixel devices, specifically from the Pixel 4a (5G) onward and including Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Google stated that supported, non-Pixel devices can expect the update “later this year.”