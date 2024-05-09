Languagesx
Fortnite leak shows big changes coming imminently that you are going to love or hate

Fortnite leak shows big changes coming imminently that you are going to love or hate

A leaked Fortnite image showing a new UI

Epic Games and Fortnite are set to make some fundamental changes to how the game works in the forthcoming weeks, according to Fortnite mega-leaker HypeX.

The changes will revolve around the game’s User Interface, something which Epic Games has rumored to have been working on for quite some time as the game has changed drastically, even over the last year.

The addition of new modes and games with the likes of Lego Fortnite and Fortnite Festival means that getting around the ever-growing Fortnite universe could probably do with a fresh coat of paint, and it seems that might be about to happen.

In a post on X HypeX leaked a screenshot showing what they described as “UPCOMING UI UPDATE — “New Nameplates & Social Nudges”

The most interesting part of this new bar that you can see in the image above is that it looks as though it will show your friends, as well as their Status and what game they are playing – presumably with the Fortnite ecosystem. That way you can see if one of your friends is running around in Star Wars in Lego Fortnite or even playing Rocket Racing.

It also suggests that there could be a method of profile pictures inbound, otherwise, those icons will all look a bit samey.

Could this be the beginning of a method of being able to easily flick between games to party up?

Life and history tell us there will be complaints about this change. Remember when they changed the recipe for Coca-Cola? Even though these changes, in the grand scheme of things, are small, they alter how we have fundamentally trained ourselves to look at Fortnite, and they could be part of bigger, albeit necessary changes going forward.

There is no indication of when any of these changes might drop, or even how close to being finished they are. We will keep an eye out and follow this up when we hear more.

Featured Image: Courtesy of HypeX

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

