Lego Fortnite Star Wars collab – when you can get it and everything it includes

Star Wars Lego Fortnite characters

Fortnire’s biggest collaboration of the year is almost upon us. Ever since somebody decided that May the 4th sounded fractionally like May the Force, each year on this most hallowed of dates big brands crowbar Star Wars content into their everyday social output, just for you.

Fortnite and Star Wars are the perfect combo really, the chance to play iconic games in your favorite Battle Royale has certainly not been missed by those sitting in Epic’s boardrooms, but this year they, and indeed we, get some new toys to play with.

This is the first year of Lego Fortnite’s existence and it too will get a Star Wars-themed makeover, and knowing just how popular Lego Star Wars games have been previously, well this is going to be massive.

Here we are taking a close look at what will be with you on May 4th.

Lego Fortnite Star Wars release date

May 3rd be with you – er, that’s when update 29.40 drops, and all flavors of Fornite, Lego, vanilla, Rocket Racing, and Festival are getting a makeover Star Wars style.

Here we are concentrating on Lego so let’s crack on.

Rebel Adventure Battle Pass

The Lego Pass: Rebel Adventure will actually be available to work your way through until July 23rd, so don’t feel as though you have to dash through it and it contains lots of cosmetics and build kits.

As ever there are free and premium tracks and you unlock the goodies by earning more Studs by playing. The free reward track has ten Decor Bundles and features the Mos Eisley Marketplace Build as the final reward.

The Premium Reward Track costs 1,400 V-Bucks and has 11 more rewards you can unlock while unlocking rewards from the free reward track.

This track has four Decor Bundles and seven Builds, including the Dusty Durrr Burger Build as the final reward.

Wookie of the year

For upgrading to the Premium Track you will automatically unlock the Star Wars Chewbacca outfit. You can also craft his iconic Bowcaster, see below for more on that.

All Star Wars outfits in Lego Fortnite

There are tons of new Lego skins for characters in the Lego Fortnite Star Wars collab. Here’s a handy list of every single one of them, just for you.

Aerial Assault Trooper The Ageless
Barrett Beach Jules
Bone Ravage Bonejamin
Carbon Commando Catrina
Centurion Chiara
Chromium Corrupted Arachne
Corrupted Shogun Crimson Scout
Curdle Scream Leader Dahlia
Daring Duelist Dark Red Knight
Darkheart Darth Vader
Desperado Dizzie
Erisa Facet
Farmer Steel Field Surgeon
Flapjackie Flatfoot
Fresh Aura Funk Ops
Glumbunny Goldie
Graven Growler
Gutbomb Havoc
Hybrid The Ice King
Indigo Kuno Instinct
Joey Jules
Kimiko Five-Tails Krrsantan
LLion Loveless
Ludwig Mad Mochi
Maki Master Mandalorian
Master Minotaur Mecha Cuddle Master
Mincemeat Moniker
Mullet Marauder Myna
Nara Nolan Chance
Orin Payback
Piper Pace Radiant Striker
Ravina Reflex
Renegade Runner Rian
Robo-Ray Rook
Scourge Shot Caller
Sidewinder Sleuth
Southpaw Special Forces
Starlie Stealth Reflex
Summer Fable Sushi Master
Swamp Knight Synth Star
Tactics Officer Taro
Teknique Thunder
Trooper Tropical Punch Zoey
Unpeely Veronika
X-Lord Zoe Clash

New Star Wars gear in Lego Fortnite

Lightsabers are cool baby, that is a point you simply cannot argue and Lego Lightsabers are the best of the bunch. And, from May 3rd they are in-game – oh yes – unlock yours by helping the Rebels build up their Village.

We also get a new range of craftable items that can be crafted at a Rebel Workbench. Here’s what you can now make, and all these items will remain playable even after the Star Wars season finishes.

  • Bowcaster: Launches a quarrel that deals damage then explodes in the area. Unlock the recipe for the Bowcaster by adding Durasteel to your inventory.
  • DL-44: There’s no substitution for a good blaster at your side. Unlock the recipe for the DL-44 by adding Durasteel to your inventory.
  • E-11: Standard-issue blaster for Imperial Stormtroopers. Unlock the recipe for the E-11 by adding Scrap Durasteel to your inventory.
  • Thermal Detonator: The bounty hunter’s detonator of choice! This thrown explosive affects a wider area than Dynamite. Unlock the recipe for the Thermal Detonator by adding Durasteel to your inventory.

How to craft a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite

Rebel Workbench

To get at any of the items above you need to craft a Rebel Workbench, but it is not instantly apparent how you do that.

To craft a Rebel Workbench in Lego Fortnite you need to first unlock the recipe by adding Plastoid to your inventory. It’s as simple as that, so get crafting.

Lego Fortnite V29.40 Patch Notes

The update also comes complete with some bug fixes and new features, listed below.

Improvements

  • Starting in v29.40, you’ll be able to view LEGO Fortnite Quests without having to return to the Lobby!
  • Made it easier to exit Driver’s Seats that are flipped over.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players would sometimes not receive expected gifts from Villagers.
  • Fixed a crash that happened rarely when getting out of bed.

All images courtesy of Epic Games

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

