Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home Google could launch Find My Device network in early April

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April. A hand holding a smartphone with the Google logo magnifying glass icon overlaid on a background of concentric circles in Google's colors.
Google could launch Find My Device network in early April

Google has reportedly revealed the launch date of its Android’s Find My Device network, which helps find the location of missing phones and accessories.

According to the online news site 9to5Google, the tech giant sent an email telling users it would turn on the feature in three days. Google formally announced its Find My Device network last year, using its extensive number of Android devices to assist in locating lost phones, headphones, and trackers.

However, the rollout of this network was postponed as Google collaborated with Apple to establish an industry standard. This effort was aimed at ensuring that the location technology would not be misused for maliciously tracking an individual’s movements. This issue came to prominence among Android users after Apple introduced the AirTag in 2021.

When will it be launched?

In the email, the company explained the core advantages of the network including finding devices even if they are offline. It added: “You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike.”

In the final section of the email, Google specifies that the network is set to launch “in three days.” This timing indicates that the launch of the Find My Device network is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, or, more realistically, Monday, April 8. This launch comes nearly a year following the initial announcement.

“You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web,” the message concludes.

A “Find your offline devices” setting has appeared for some Android users within the most recent Google Play Services beta, indicating that an official rollout could be just around the corner.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

Last July, Android introduced a new feature called “Unknown Tracker Alerts” to safeguard Android users from stalking incidents involving Bluetooth tracking devices like Apple’s AirTags. As a result, Apple is preparing to integrate the comprehensive anti-stalking feature in iOS 17.5.

The popularity of Bluetooth tracking devices stems from their ability to locate lost items. However, this has been shadowed by privacy and security concerns, following numerous instances of these devices being misused for stalking and unauthorized tracking. In response to the seriousness of these concerns, Apple implemented privacy warnings and alerts on their devices to inform and protect users.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April. A hand holding a smartphone with the Google logo magnifying glass icon overlaid on a background of concentric circles in Google's colors.
Google could launch Find My Device network in early April
Suswati Basu
Here's a list of countries have a TikTok ban and why. An image of a person holding a smartphone with a "BANNED" stamp over the screen, set against a backdrop of the Earth and vibrant pink and blue rays emanating from behind. The implication is that the content, likely an app such as TikTok, is banned in certain areas of the world.
Here’s a list of countries that have a TikTok ban and why
Suswati Basu
Yahoo News with news stories in the centre and options to click through on the left hand side panel
Yahoo is buying Artifact, the AI news app from the Instagram co-founders
Sophie Atkinson
Phone screen showing the intro logo to Threads via Instagram
Threads usage is surging in Taiwan – here’s why
Sophie Atkinson
Black and white image of Donald trump on a dark background. a red downward line representing stock drops is behind him on a large screen., cinematic.
Trump Media shares tumble 21% just days after debut
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April. A hand holding a smartphone with the Google logo magnifying glass icon overlaid on a background of concentric circles in Google's colors.
Apps

Google could launch Find My Device network in early April
Suswati Basu2 mins

Google has reportedly revealed the launch date of its Android’s Find My Device network, which helps find the location of missing phones and accessories. According to the online news site...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.