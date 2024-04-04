Google could launch Find My Device network in early April

Google has reportedly revealed the launch date of its Android’s Find My Device network, which helps find the location of missing phones and accessories.

According to the online news site 9to5Google, the tech giant sent an email telling users it would turn on the feature in three days. Google formally announced its Find My Device network last year, using its extensive number of Android devices to assist in locating lost phones, headphones, and trackers.

However, the rollout of this network was postponed as Google collaborated with Apple to establish an industry standard. This effort was aimed at ensuring that the location technology would not be misused for maliciously tracking an individual’s movements. This issue came to prominence among Android users after Apple introduced the AirTag in 2021.

When will it be launched?

In the email, the company explained the core advantages of the network including finding devices even if they are offline. It added: “You can also find any compatible Fast Pair accessories when they’re disconnected from your device. This includes compatible earbuds and headphones, and trackers that you can attach to your wallet, keys, or bike.”

In the final section of the email, Google specifies that the network is set to launch “in three days.” This timing indicates that the launch of the Find My Device network is scheduled for Sunday, April 7, or, more realistically, Monday, April 8. This launch comes nearly a year following the initial announcement.

“You’ll get a notification on your Android devices when this feature is turned on in 3 days. Until then, you can opt out of the network through Find My Device on the web,” the message concludes.

A “Find your offline devices” setting has appeared for some Android users within the most recent Google Play Services beta, indicating that an official rollout could be just around the corner.

Unknown Tracker Alerts

Last July, Android introduced a new feature called “Unknown Tracker Alerts” to safeguard Android users from stalking incidents involving Bluetooth tracking devices like Apple’s AirTags. As a result, Apple is preparing to integrate the comprehensive anti-stalking feature in iOS 17.5.

The popularity of Bluetooth tracking devices stems from their ability to locate lost items. However, this has been shadowed by privacy and security concerns, following numerous instances of these devices being misused for stalking and unauthorized tracking. In response to the seriousness of these concerns, Apple implemented privacy warnings and alerts on their devices to inform and protect users.

Featured image: Canva