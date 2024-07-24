What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon

Speculation about Spotify HiFi has been swirling for years, and it appears that an upgrade, potentially named Spotify Supremium, may finally be launching.

Recently, screenshots surfaced online showing what might be the user interface for this new ‘enhanced listening’ tier. These images, posted on Reddit by a user named OhItsTom, suggest what the subscription could look like across desktop and mobile platforms.

The leaked screenshots are particularly interesting as they display a range of tools and text windows that might feature in the official release of the service.

What is Spotify Supremium?

At the moment, Spotify streams music using compressed formats like Vorbis and AAC to make the best of its bandwidth. These methods involve ‘lossy’ compression, where parts of the music files are discarded to reduce data transfer size. In contrast, Spotify HiFi or Supremium would introduce CD-quality or lossless streaming, providing a richer audio experience.

The upcoming service, potentially named Spotify Lossless, will include features such as advanced mixing tools, detailed listening history statistics, select free audiobooks, and 24-bit lossless audio. Leaked smartphone screenshots reveal an introductory guide to Spotify Lossless, explaining that users can stream music files “in up to 24-bit” through Spotify Connect on compatible devices. A special ‘Lossless’ label will signal when music is streamed at this high quality. Other features include “pro tips” and a troubleshooting guide for optimizing lossless audio reception, along with settings adjustments for song quality and downloads.

The desktop interface gives further insights, including a compatibility checker that evaluates whether a user’s computer setup can support high-resolution music streaming. An audio frequency monitor is also platformed, though its exact purpose remains unclear. It appears to allow users to check out signal strength across frequencies ranging from 60Hz to 15kHz.

Another key aspect is the ‘Enhanced Listening’ options on the desktop version. When connecting, Spotify will assess whether the user’s device supports HiFi streaming, evaluate the internet connection, and provide a performance score that ranges from Low to Lossless, with Lossless being the best rating.

Although Spotify Lossless supports a bitrate of up to 1,411 kbps, lower than Tidal’s maximum of 192kHz, this might still be adequate for most users, as the perceptible difference may be minuscule. According to 9To5Google, Spotify plans to allow users to increase the bitrate limit to 2,117 kbps. It also mentions that 24-bit lossless music in the FLAC format will be accessible, albeit only for specific tracks.

When is Spotify HiFi or Supremium coming?

Despite expectations, Spotify HiFi has not been launched, following its initial announcement in 2021.

After a 2023 presentation, Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström disclosed to The Verge that Spotify is committed to introducing HiFi, stating that the company “are going to do it [HiFi], but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”

He also mentioned that the high-resolution service “is coming at some point.” However, Spotify’s annual Stream On event on March 8, 2023, sidestepped HiFi, focusing instead on new creator tools, user features, and programming.

The event introduced a TikTok-style scrollable layout, additional Spotify exclusive podcasts, and the AI DJ app, which has a personalized playlist upgrade and music recommendations voiced by Spotify’s cultural partnerships head, Xavier ‘X’ Jernigan.

The high-quality streams would, the company said, be “rolling out in select markets later this year”.

What will I need to listen to Spotify Supremium?

The improved service is expected to integrate into the existing Spotify app, using lossless audio compression algorithms like Sony’s ATRAC, FLAC, HD-AAC (already used in Spotify’s Premium tier), and Dolby True-HD.

For the best quality with the Supremium tier, wired speakers or headphones are recommended due to their compatibility with high-quality analog connections.

However, if you prefer wireless headphones, make sure they and your player support high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs like aptX HD Lossless or LDAC to prevent compression of the audio at the final transmission stage.

How much will the new tier be?

The new service is likely to cost $18 per month, nearly double the current $10.99 monthly fee for Spotify Premium in the U.S., the price for its additional features.

“We’re seeing less churn in this round of increases, than we did in our prior one, which was already very low, by any measure,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on the earnings call.

Ek revealed plans for a more premium Spotify tier, possibly costing about $5 or so above the current premium tier pricing, with additional enhancements. He stated that the idea is still in its “early days,” but it’s a response to consumer demand and could significantly impact the music industry.

“It’s probably around a $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that this normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board,” Ek said.

“It’s an exciting time at Spotify. We keep on innovating and showing that we aren’t just a great product, but increasingly also a great business,” said CEO Daniel Ek. “We are doing so on a timeline that has exceeded even our own expectations. This all bodes very well for the future.”

Featured image: Canva