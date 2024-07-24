Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon

What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon

What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
Spotify has been talking about a HiFi tier since 2021
TL:DR

  • Leaked screenshots suggest Spotify Supremium may offer lossless streaming with CD-quality audio and advanced features.
  • The new tier might include tools like a frequency monitor and performance scoring, and could cost around $18 per month.
  • Spotify HiFi's launch has been delayed, but the service is expected to roll out in select markets later this year.

Speculation about Spotify HiFi has been swirling for years, and it appears that an upgrade, potentially named Spotify Supremium, may finally be launching.

Recently, screenshots surfaced online showing what might be the user interface for this new ‘enhanced listening’ tier. These images, posted on Reddit by a user named OhItsTom, suggest what the subscription could look like across desktop and mobile platforms.

The leaked screenshots are particularly interesting as they display a range of tools and text windows that might feature in the official release of the service.

What is Spotify Supremium?

At the moment, Spotify streams music using compressed formats like Vorbis and AAC to make the best of its bandwidth. These methods involve ‘lossy’ compression, where parts of the music files are discarded to reduce data transfer size. In contrast, Spotify HiFi or Supremium would introduce CD-quality or lossless streaming, providing a richer audio experience.

The upcoming service, potentially named Spotify Lossless, will include features such as advanced mixing tools, detailed listening history statistics, select free audiobooks, and 24-bit lossless audio. Leaked smartphone screenshots reveal an introductory guide to Spotify Lossless, explaining that users can stream music files “in up to 24-bit” through Spotify Connect on compatible devices. A special ‘Lossless’ label will signal when music is streamed at this high quality. Other features include “pro tips” and a troubleshooting guide for optimizing lossless audio reception, along with settings adjustments for song quality and downloads.

The image displays four screenshots from the Spotify app, showcasing the new 'Lossless' audio feature in the Supremium tier. Each screenshot has a dark theme and includes a distinctive green "Lossless" label:1. The first screenshot emphasizes "Lossless music in more places than ever," indicating that users can stream wirelessly in up to 24-bit through compatible devices via Spotify Connect. 2. The second screenshot features the tagline "Quality made clear," with a prompt to look for the Lossless label to confirm 24-bit streaming. 3. The third screenshot is titled "Get ready for Lossless," showing an option to adjust audio quality for streaming and downloads in settings. 4. The fourth screenshot reads "You’re in control," offering troubleshooting tips and streaming pro tips to enhance the Lossless experience.
The smartphone images points out that it may be called Spotify Lossless

The desktop interface gives further insights, including a compatibility checker that evaluates whether a user’s computer setup can support high-resolution music streaming. An audio frequency monitor is also platformed, though its exact purpose remains unclear. It appears to allow users to check out signal strength across frequencies ranging from 60Hz to 15kHz.

Screenshot of the Spotify desktop app settings menu, displaying audio settings including an equalizer adjustment from 60Hz to 15kHz, storage options, proxy settings, and file streaming quality choices ranging from low to lossless
The desktop app has an audio frequency monitor

Another key aspect is the ‘Enhanced Listening’ options on the desktop version. When connecting, Spotify will assess whether the user’s device supports HiFi streaming, evaluate the internet connection, and provide a performance score that ranges from Low to Lossless, with Lossless being the best rating.

Although Spotify Lossless supports a bitrate of up to 1,411 kbps,  lower than Tidal’s maximum of 192kHz, this might still be adequate for most users, as the perceptible difference may be minuscule. According to 9To5Google, Spotify plans to allow users to increase the bitrate limit to 2,117 kbps. It also mentions that 24-bit lossless music in the FLAC format will be accessible, albeit only for specific tracks.

When is Spotify HiFi or Supremium coming?

Despite expectations, Spotify HiFi has not been launched, following its initial announcement in 2021.

After a 2023 presentation, Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström disclosed to The Verge that Spotify is committed to introducing HiFi, stating that the company “are going to do it [HiFi], but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”

He also mentioned that the high-resolution service “is coming at some point.” However, Spotify’s annual Stream On event on March 8, 2023, sidestepped HiFi, focusing instead on new creator tools, user features, and programming.

The event introduced a TikTok-style scrollable layout, additional Spotify exclusive podcasts, and the AI DJ app, which has a personalized playlist upgrade and music recommendations voiced by Spotify’s cultural partnerships head, Xavier ‘X’ Jernigan.

The high-quality streams would, the company said, be “rolling out in select markets later this year”.

What will I need to listen to Spotify Supremium?

The improved service is expected to integrate into the existing Spotify app, using lossless audio compression algorithms like Sony’s ATRAC, FLAC, HD-AAC (already used in Spotify’s Premium tier), and Dolby True-HD.

For the best quality with the Supremium tier, wired speakers or headphones are recommended due to their compatibility with high-quality analog connections.

However, if you prefer wireless headphones, make sure they and your player support high-bitrate Bluetooth codecs like aptX HD Lossless or LDAC to prevent compression of the audio at the final transmission stage.

How much will the new tier be?

The new service is likely to cost $18 per month, nearly double the current $10.99 monthly fee for Spotify Premium in the U.S., the price for its additional features.

“We’re seeing less churn in this round of increases, than we did in our prior one, which was already very low, by any measure,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on the earnings call.

Ek revealed plans for a more premium Spotify tier, possibly costing about $5 or so above the current premium tier pricing, with additional enhancements. He stated that the idea is still in its “early days,” but it’s a response to consumer demand and could significantly impact the music industry.

“It’s probably around a $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that this normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board,” Ek said.

“It’s an exciting time at Spotify. We keep on innovating and showing that we aren’t just a great product, but increasingly also a great business,” said CEO Daniel Ek. “We are doing so on a timeline that has exceeded even our own expectations. This all bodes very well for the future.”

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon
Suswati Basu
Close up of Telegram app on smartphone home screen
Telegram surpasses 950M users and announces app store plans
Sophie Atkinson
The next generation of Apple's CarPlay has been described as the ultimate iPhone experience for the car.
Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only
Graeme Hanna
Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection. The image illustrates a conceptual map of Europe with a digital shield symbolizing data protection prominently displayed over the continent. The countries are depicted in different colors, and a technological design surrounds the map, suggesting advanced digital surveillance or protection measures. There is a Facebook thumbs down emoji depicting Meta's reaction to the decision. The overall theme communicates heightened digital security or regulatory measures across Europe, possibly related to data privacy issues.
Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection
Suswati Basu
Japan passes law to boost competition in app stores, targeting Apple and Google. This image depicts a composition illustrating a new law passed in Japan related to competition in app stores, focusing on tech giants like Apple and Google. The foreground features a large smartphone displaying an icon labeled "New Law" with a robot hovering over it. The backdrop includes the national flag of Japan, towering skyscrapers symbolizing a metropolitan area, and various app icons scattered around the image, representing the technological and legal themes of the scenario. The overall design emphasizes the intersection of technology, legislation, and national policy in Japan.
Japan targets Apple and Google with app store competition law
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
Apps

What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon
Suswati Basu24 mins

Speculation about Spotify HiFi has been swirling for years, and it appears that an upgrade, potentially named Spotify Supremium, may finally be launching. Recently, screenshots surfaced online showing what might...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.