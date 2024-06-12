Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase

Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase

Spotify is planning to launch a new premium plan later this year, targeting its most devoted users with an additional charge of at least $5 per month, according to Bloomberg. This higher tier is said to offer high fidelity or ‘HiFi’ audio quality and special features for playlist creation and music library management.

When combined with the upcoming price increase of the Spotify Premium plan to $11.99, the total cost will rise to $16.99. The Family fee is changing too with an increase to $19.99 a month instead of $16.99. This upping of prices makes Spotify more expensive than competitor Apple Music, with their plans being similar to the streaming platform’s previous price tag.

The upgrade will also allow users to create custom playlists for specific activities, occasions, and seasons.

Is Spotify ever getting HiFi?

Speaking to ReadWrite, a Spotify spokesperson said: “At Spotify, we are constantly exploring ideas to improve our product offering and offer value to users.

“But we don’t comment on speculation around possible new features and do not have anything new to share at this time.”

Spotify announced its HiFi audio feature in February 2021, but delayed the rollout. Since then, competitors like Amazon Music and Apple Music began offering higher-quality audio as part of their standard plans.

Code spotted within the Spotify app last year also suggests that the tier could come with 24-bit lossless audio, the ability to create playlists with AI, a feature that filters songs in a playlist by mood, and more.

In April, a Reddit user spotted some code that suggests that “lossless

has arrived.” Lossless compression is a form of compression that preserves all of the original data.

Spotify upgrades its tech

Spotify has been venturing and expanding its offering in recent months, having launched an AI Playlist feature for users to create playlists with a prompt.

It also began adding full music videos to its platforms as part of a beta phase, which would only be rolled out to a handful of countries for Premium subscribers.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

dummy-image.jpg
Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase
Suswati Basu
Voodoo acquires BeReal for €500M as app's popularity declines. This image shows a mobile phone screen displaying a collaboration between Voodoo and BeReal, indicated by the text "Voodoo x BeReal." The phone screen shows a notification from the BeReal app, which reads, "Time to BeReal. 2 min to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!" This notification is part of the user interface that includes various game icons from Voodoo, suggesting a potential integration or collaboration between the gaming company Voodoo and the social media app BeReal. The background is dark, focusing attention on the brightly colored app icons and the notification.
Voodoo acquires BeReal for €500M as photo-sharing app’s popularity declines
Suswati Basu
Users rejoice as Apple unveils long-awaited calculator app for iPad in iPadOS 18. An image of a hand holding an iPad displaying a mathematics application called "Scratch Math". The app features various mathematical calculations on a dark mode interface, such as simple arithmetic, trigonometric functions, and algebraic equations. The background is vibrant, covered with numerous mathematical formulas and symbols in neon colors, emphasizing a focus on math and problem-solving.
iPad users rejoice as Apple unveils long-awaited calculator app iPadOS 18
Suswati Basu
Netflix launches major TV app redesign after ten years. The image shows a screenshot of the Netflix streaming platform interface. At the top of the screen, there is a featured section showcasing a documentary titled "Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial," with options to play the content or learn more about it. Below, various categories are displayed: "Today's Top Picks for You" includes thumbnails for shows like "Young Sheldon," "Harry Potter," and others. A section labeled "British Films & TV" is also visible, featuring thumbnails for "Eric," "The Footballer's Wife," and more. The overall layout is user-friendly, emphasizing visual thumbnails to navigate different shows and movies.
Netflix launches major TV app redesign after ten years
Suswati Basu
TikTok tests streaks in messages, echoing Snapchat's popular feature. This image showcases a hand holding a smartphone displaying the TikTok app. The screen of the phone features a large, vibrant notification symbolizing "10 streaks" with a fiery icon, emphasizing the concept of active and ongoing interaction, likely within the platform's messaging feature. The background is a digital abstract graphic with interconnected lines and nodes, suggesting a network or digital connectivity theme. Bright geometric shapes radiate outward from the phone, enhancing the dynamic and modern feel of the image, possibly representing the app's energetic and engaging nature.
TikTok tests streaks in messages, echoing Snapchat’s popular feature
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

5g technology
Apps

Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase
Suswati Basu5 seconds

Spotify is planning to launch a new premium plan later this year, targeting its most devoted users with an additional charge of at least $5 per month, according to Bloomberg....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.