Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt

Spotify launches AI Playlist allowing users to create playlists with prompt. An image showcasing Spotify's AI playlist creation process on a smartphone. The first screen invites users to type what they want to hear, with a sample prompt provided. The second screen displays the AI working on the request, and the third screen presents a finished playlist titled "Main Character Vibes" ready to be created. The vibrant background gradients and clear instructions emphasize the app's ease of use and personalization features.
Spotify has announced AI playlists for its Premium users, allowing listeners to create playlists via a prompt. The feature will first be available to Android and iOS device users in the U.K. and Australia, with plans for ongoing upgrades in the coming months.

The music streaming company also shared a few examples of prompts, including “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season” and “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character.”

The service mentioned that users can create prompts based on various themes such as locations, animals, activities, colors, emojis, and even film characters. It added that the most effective prompts blend moods, artists, genres, and eras, but these selections can be further customized with additional prompts.

Spotify also highlighted that it has “measures in place,” to address any inappropriate prompts.
The company explains that it uses large language models (LLMs) to understand the user’s intent. After this, the platform leverages its personalization technology, which includes data on the listener’s history and preferences, to respond to the prompt and create a customized, AI-generated playlist for the user.

It also incorporates a variety of third-party tools to enhance its AI and machine learning capabilities.

There were reports of the AI Playlist feature in December after several TikTok users stumbled upon it in the Spotify Library App.

In 2023, Spotify also released its Personal DJ feature. This allowed users to access a virtual DJ that the company heralded as a “Dynamic AI voice Platform.”

How to create an AI Spotify playlist

To create an AI Playlist, start by opening the Spotify mobile app and navigating to “Your Library,” located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Next, locate the “+” button within “Your Library” at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist.” Users can then either choose from a set of suggested prompts or unleash their creativity by typing in their own. Spotify offers recommendations such as “sad music for painting dying flowers” or “tracks for horse riding into the sunset.”

After submitting a prompt, Spotify takes the reins, sifting through its library to curate tracks that resonate with the mood or activity envisioned. Listeners can personalize their playlist by previewing songs, removing those that don’t fit, and communicating with AI Playlist to fine-tune their creations if something is amiss. Finally, by tapping “Create,” the playlist will be saved to the “Your Library” section of the app.

Featured image: Spotify

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

