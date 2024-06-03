Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Spotify increases US prices again, with Apple Music now being cheaper

Spotify increases US prices again, with Apple Music now being cheaper

TL:DR

  • Spotify is increasing its prices again, with Premium Individual rising to $11.99/month and Duo to $16.99/month.
  • The Family plan will now cost $19.99/month, making Spotify more expensive than Apple Music.
  • International users also faced price hikes in April, with increases in the UK, Australia, and Pakistan.

Spotify is hiking its prices once again, just a year after the last increase and it’s now more expensive than competitors.

From the next billing date in July, users of all the paid-for plans in the United States will see the price creep up.

The free plan remains the same, but Premium Individual will now be $11.99 per month instead of $10.99. The Duo version is jumping up $2, taking it from $14.99 a month to $16.99.

The Family fee is changing too with an increase to $19.99 a month instead of $16.99. This upping of prices makes Spotify more expensive than competitor Apple Music, with their plans being similar to the streaming platform’s previous price tag.

Apple may raise their prices in the coming months too, after they last did this in October.

A blog post by the company explains the reasoning behind the change: “So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.

“Over the next month, subscribers in the US will receive an email explaining what this update means for their subscription.”

Spotify email screenshot explaining how a price rise is coming for US users

The email reiterates the reasoning and shares the new details which will be implemented from July onwards.

Price rises for everyone under Spotify

It’s not just customers in the United States who are feeling the pinch, as the streaming giant increased the prices of its plans for international users back in April.

This affected people in the UK, Australia, and Pakistan. Everything aside from the free plan and student variant changed, with £1 and £2 increases seen across the board.

In the initial announcement from Spotify, they shared how “users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks” through its platform.

Over the last six months or so, they’ve offered an added extra for Premium subscribers which includes the chance to access up to 15 hours of free audiobook content per month from a selection of 150,000 titles.

Featured Image: Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

MrBeast in a video wearing a light purple shirt with his logo. Behind him is a dark green bushy background with a red banner displaying the YouTube logo with the text "Subscribe"
MrBeast officially overtakes T-Series and becomes channel with most YouTube subscribers
Sophie Atkinson
Spotify increases US prices again, with Apple Music now being cheaper
Sophie Atkinson
An image of the Bambu Lab A1 3D printer
Bambu Lab’s second anniversary sees market-leading 3D printers get large discounts
Paul McNally
A vibrant and eye-catching illustration of the Instagram logo, featuring a multicolored camera overlaid on a colorful, abstract background. The camera lens is shaped like a smiley face, and the surrounding colors include a mix of warm and cool tones. The overall design is playful, modern, and perfect for capturing attention on social media., illustration, vibrant
Instagram could be introducing unskippable ads to the platform
Sophie Atkinson
House of Commons in London, UK
Majority of UK MPs have had their data leaked to the dark web
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A screenshot of project G-Assist in Cyberpunk
AI

Nvidia’s G-Assist AI assistant has incredible potential for gamers
Brian-Damien Morgan30 mins

Nvidia’s new G-Assist, an artificial intelligence (AI) game support, offers practical benefits that can deep dive to enhance the video game experience. Named Project G-Assist by the chipmaker, it features...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.