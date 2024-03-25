Spotify confirms video learning experiment in the UK

Most Popular Tech Stories
- It’s-a-sale – Five Mario Day bargains to pick up this weekend on Nintendo Switch
- This AI realized it was being tested
- GTA 6 – Release date, trailers, setting, and everything we know so far
- Apple reportedly testing AI-driven ad placements in App Store strategy
- EmuDeck adds new emulators – won’t remove Yuzu from your Steam Deck & ROG Ally
Latest News
Rabbit R1 starts shipping to the first batch of US buyers next week
The hotly anticipated AI assistant Rabbit R1 is set to begin shipping to US buyers this week. According to Rabbit, the first batch of Rabbit R1 pre-orders will begin shipping...