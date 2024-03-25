Subscribe
Spotify confirms video learning experiment in the UK

Spotify confirms video learning experiment in the UK

Spotify confirms rollout of video learning service as part of experiment on new content
Spotify has confirmed the rollout of a series of video-based learning courses for its users in the United Kingdom after partnering with several providers to test the market.
With the launch of this experiment, video learning is added to music, podcasts and audiobooks as the major digital streaming service seeks fertile ground for expansion.
The Sweden-based company was recently involved in a high-profile spat with Apple over what was described as “outrageous” app commission fees.
As of today, content from BBC Maestro, Skillshare, Thinkific, and PlayVirtuoso will be available on mobile and desktop from Spotify but the initial offering will be contained to the UK, with no guarantee of a permanent service to British customers, as well as those in other markets.
Spotify product director Mohit Jitani briefed on the potential to tap into a customer base that is already seeking educational content from podcasts.
“One of the most interesting things and trends that we started noticing was more and more people were starting to come to Spotify with some intent of learning,” he said.
Babar Zafar, VP Product Development at Spotify, continued on the potential to exploit the demand.
“Testing video courses in the UK allows us to explore an exciting opportunity to better serve the needs of our users who have an active interest in learning,” he explained.
“Many of our users engage with podcasts and audiobooks on a daily basis for their learning needs, and we believe this highly engaged community will be interested in accessing and purchasing quality content from video course creators.”
It’s the latest move from the platform into video content. Earlier in March, Spotify unveiled music video streaming for customers.

How to access Spotify video-based learning content

Spotify will offer learning courses in four categories, as part of the pilot. Make music, get creative, learn business, and healthy life.
To access, users should navigate to the icon at the top of the home screen (on mobile) as well as having the options to use the search and browse functions.
Free users as well as Spotify subscribers can access a minimum of two video lessons per course at no cost, but any further progress will require a further access fee to unlock the full course.
