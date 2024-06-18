Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only

Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only

The next generation of Apple's CarPlay has been described as the ultimate iPhone experience for the car.
tl;dr

  • Apple's next-gen CarPlay will feature a completely wireless connection to the infotainment system.
  • Automakers will design unique CarPlay interfaces for their vehicles, as revealed at WWDC 2024.
  • While brands like Ford and Porsche support CarPlay, Tesla and GM plan to disable it for their own systems.

Apple’s next generation of CarPlay is on the way and one of the headline features will be a completely wireless connection to the infotainment system.

The tech giant will need to work with automakers to smooth out upcoming disconnect issues that will arise due to the new wireless-only format, but what else do we know?

An upgraded CarPlay had been mooted for quite some time without any specific updates materializing but at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference 2024, more information was disclosed.

Billed as “the ultimate iPhone experience for the car”, the upgrade is set to include “designs for each car maker” to fit your vehicle brand and model best. This is a crucial point, as reported by The Verge, reflecting an important development issue for the new feature.

Automakers, like Mercedez-Benz, were understandably reluctant to allow Apple to “get between” them and their customer for a key component inside the vehicle. As described in the report “the result is an approach to CarPlay that’s much less ‘Apple runs your car’ and much more ‘Apple built a design toolkit for automakers to use however they want’.”

We are not yet at the stage where the full specifications or capability of CarPlay are known, but there will be adaptability and perhaps restrictions for what each manufacturer has in mind for the in-car system.

Big brand resistance to CarPlay

Apple’s new “punch-through UI” enables brands to design their interface together with other controls over CarPlay, and the ability to toggle between both. At WWDC, Apple made it clear the automakers would retain significant control over how things would look, as reflected in the two videos from the conference detailing current intentions for CarPlay’s design and build.

The new UI will also be able to match what the various auto brands want to provide, such as HVAC controls, reverse camera displays, and more. 

Apple has plenty of big hitters on its side, with the likes of Ford and Porsche in agreement for the inclusion of dedicated infotainment systems like CarPlay in this instance. Audi, Aston Martin, and Chevrolet are also on the list but it is not all good news.

Tesla and General Motors are among some heavyweight brands that are pushing ahead with their own plans and dashboards that will disable CarPlay as well as Android Auto. This is not a shock, but another symptom of the friction between big tech and the automakers in the battle for control.

Image credit: Apple

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

The next generation of Apple's CarPlay has been described as the ultimate iPhone experience for the car.
Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only
Graeme Hanna
Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection. The image illustrates a conceptual map of Europe with a digital shield symbolizing data protection prominently displayed over the continent. The countries are depicted in different colors, and a technological design surrounds the map, suggesting advanced digital surveillance or protection measures. There is a Facebook thumbs down emoji depicting Meta's reaction to the decision. The overall theme communicates heightened digital security or regulatory measures across Europe, possibly related to data privacy issues.
Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection
Suswati Basu
Japan passes law to boost competition in app stores, targeting Apple and Google. This image depicts a composition illustrating a new law passed in Japan related to competition in app stores, focusing on tech giants like Apple and Google. The foreground features a large smartphone displaying an icon labeled "New Law" with a robot hovering over it. The backdrop includes the national flag of Japan, towering skyscrapers symbolizing a metropolitan area, and various app icons scattered around the image, representing the technological and legal themes of the scenario. The overall design emphasizes the intersection of technology, legislation, and national policy in Japan.
Japan targets Apple and Google with app store competition law
Suswati Basu
Apple watchOS 11 debuts Translate app but may exclude older models. A close-up image of a person's wrist wearing a smartwatch that displays a translation app. The app screen shows "Translate English to Korean" with "South Korea" indicated below. The background is a soft gradient of pink and yellow, emphasizing the modern and sleek design of the watch and its interface. The date "MON JUN 10" is visible at the top of the smartwatch screen, along with a minimalist time display.
Apple watchOS 11 will debut Translate app, though it may exclude older models
Suswati Basu
Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase. An image of a Spotify logo placed on a vibrant green background, with graphic elements representing sound waves extending from the logo. To the right, there are black speakers with orange accents, suggesting a high-quality audio experience, possibly relating to a new feature or product launch related to music streaming.
Spotify may be launching a new HiFi premium plan with potential price increase
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An In-Depth Look at Tokenomics, Roadmap, Airdrop, And Strategic Plans
Technology

Maximize Gains with This New Learn-to-Earn BRC-20 Crypto Presale 
Alvin Hemedez7 mins

99Bitcoins, or $99BTC, is a new Learn-to-Earn project that allows users to acquire cryptocurrency by completing educational modules. With the presale exceeding $2.2 million, early adopters might benefit from potential...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.