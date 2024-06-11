Apple’s iOS 18 introduces new customization options, redesigned Photos app, Game Mode, and more

It’s that time of year again when Apple showcases a bunch of software updates for its growing list of devices, hopefully bringing user-requested tweaks and new additions that set the groundwork for the next generation of tech.

As always, there were a bunch of new iOS updates announced, giving us a deep dive into what’s to come in iOS 18. Here’s a roundup of what we saw from iOS 18 in WWDC 2024.

What’s new in iOS 18? WWDC 2024 announcements

Looking initially at the changes to customization in iOS 18, the Control Center has a whole new feel. You’re able to add, remove, and change up where these controls live, along with a new multipage system to have more controls than ever before. What’s more, a new Controls Gallery allows third-party developer widgets to be placed into the Center, opening up a whole new world for fast, on-the-fly setting changes.

The Messages app also sees a plethora of new additions, some users have been asking for, and some that just make life that bit easier. You’ll now be able to schedule messages to send at a later date, send iMessages with no Wi-Fi or carrier service, and have additional text effects such as underlining, jitter, and striking through.

Photos is getting its biggest changes to date with a whole host of tweaks to combat your ever-growing libraries. With iOS 18, you’ll be able to group people together who feature in your pictures, hide screenshots, and with the new Collections feature, keeping track of your photos couldn’t be easier.

Game Mode makes its debut in iOS 18 which honestly is not surprising since gaming is becoming more and more of a strategy for Apple with Arcade being a good revenue driver coupled with AAA titles such as Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed coming natively to the devices.

Other new additions include prohibiting app opening via Face ID, a Journal app revamp, offline Maps support, new Apple Pay systems, home screen layouts, and auto categorization in Mail.

Overall, iOS 18 is set to make life that bit easier for iPhone owners, streamlining various apps and adding new customization features that allow for a tailored device that suits you rather than the bog standard options that just seem rigid this day in age.

For the full reveal of iOS 18’s new features, and more additions such as AI integration, here is the whole WWDC 2024 showcase for you to enjoy: