Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it’s worth

CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it’s worth

CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it's worth. The image features a bold red background with a stylized white lightning bolt. In the foreground, there's a takeaway coffee cup on the right side and a black gift card labeled "VOUCHER" with a red gift box icon. The composition symbolizes a corporate apology involving a small compensation.
tl;dr

  • CrowdStrike's attempt to apologize for a major IT outage with a $10 Uber Eats gift card was met with ridicule on social media, as many found the gesture insufficient and even humorous.
  • The outage, described as "the largest IT outage in history," affected around 8.5 million devices, with some recipients finding that their gift cards were canceled and no longer valid.
  • Despite issuing a formal apology, the company’s efforts to mitigate the situation have been criticized, demonstrating the importance of a sincere and substantial response in such incidents.

    • In a quirky twist of corporate apology-gone-awry, cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has left social media chortling after reportedly offering a meager $10 Uber Eats gift card to soothe the frazzled nerves of IT staff and partners bogged down by last Friday’s catastrophic IT outage.

    Crowdstrike’s apology falls short

    The saga began when several IT professionals and partners received a supposedly consoling email from CrowdStrike, penned with a dose of corporate empathy that may have missed its mark. The message stated, in part, that CrowdStrike knows that it knows that its botched update has caused “additional work” for those IT partners. It added, “And for that, we send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience.”

    The message ended with CrowdStrike stating, “To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us!” It included a code for the Uber Eats promotion, or users could access a QR code.

    Some users have said the emails were signed by Daniel Bernard, the company’s chief business officer. In the UK, the amount was said to be around £7.75, which is around $10 at today’s (July 24) exchange rate.

    One user quipped, “CrowdStrike sending out an UberEats credit to everyone as a ‘my bad yall’ is so Gen Z.”

    While another said: “The Uber Eats voucher in the email to partners stating ‘your next cup of coffee or late night snack is on us’ fails with ‘We’re sorry, this voucher has been cancelled by the issuing party and is no longer valid’ (at least in Aus).”

    Oddly enough some of the recipients tried to redeem their snack on CrowdStrike’s dime, only to find the Uber Eats voucher “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.”

    Some mocked the fact that the amount was barely “enough for a pizza party!”

    In what may go down in the annals of corporate apologies as a classic “what not to do,” CrowdStrike’s $10 olive branch has certainly fed the social media frenzy if not the stomachs of its intended recipients.

    Largest outage in IT history

    Around 8.5 million devices were impacted in what was described as “the largest IT outage in history” with CrowdStrike stating a significant number are now back online.

    An apology was issued as part of the response from the company in recent days.

    “We understand the profound impact this has had on everyone. We know our customers, partners and their IT teams are working tirelessly and we’re profoundly grateful,” said CrowdStrike.

    “We apologize for the disruption this has created.”

    Featured image: Canva

    About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

    The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

    tags
    Suswati Basu
    Tech journalist

    Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

    Related News

    CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it's worth. The image features a bold red background with a stylized white lightning bolt. In the foreground, there's a takeaway coffee cup on the right side and a black gift card labeled "VOUCHER" with a red gift box icon. The composition symbolizes a corporate apology involving a small compensation.
    CrowdStrike’s $10 peace offering brews more trouble than it’s worth
    Suswati Basu
    What is Spotify Supremium New lossless tier may be rolled out soon. A person's hands holding a smartphone with the Spotify app open, displayed against a backdrop of a large Spotify logo on a green surface.
    What is Spotify Supremium? New lossless tier may be rolled out soon
    Suswati Basu
    Close up of Telegram app on smartphone home screen
    Telegram surpasses 950M users and announces app store plans
    Sophie Atkinson
    The next generation of Apple's CarPlay has been described as the ultimate iPhone experience for the car.
    Apple’s new CarPlay infotainment system will go wireless only
    Graeme Hanna
    Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection. The image illustrates a conceptual map of Europe with a digital shield symbolizing data protection prominently displayed over the continent. The countries are depicted in different colors, and a technological design surrounds the map, suggesting advanced digital surveillance or protection measures. There is a Facebook thumbs down emoji depicting Meta's reaction to the decision. The overall theme communicates heightened digital security or regulatory measures across Europe, possibly related to data privacy issues.
    Meta delays AI launch in Europe as it faces complaints over data protection
    Suswati Basu

    Most Popular Tech Stories

    Latest News

    woman covering her face over failed startup
    Learn

    How to Recover From a Failed Startup
    Deanna Ritchie9 seconds

    Most entrepreneurs who start new businesses understand that failure is a significant possibility, but optimistically hope that their startup will defy the odds and become massively successful. No matter how...

    Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

    AI
    AI
    AI
    AR / VR
    AR / VR
    AR / VR
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Cryptocurrency
    Gaming
    Gaming
    Gaming
    Smartphone
    Smartphone
    Smartphone
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Gambling
    Wearables
    Wearables
    Wearables
    Web
    Web
    Web

    Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

      By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

      Tech News

      Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

      In-Depth Tech Stories

      Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

      Expert Reviews

      Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.