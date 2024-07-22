Languagesx
CrowdStrike has a new guidance hub for dealing with the Windows outage

CrowdStrike has a new guidance hub for dealing with the Windows outage

AI image of the "blue screen of death" / CrowdStrike issues new guidance hub after mass IT outage.
TL:DR

  • CrowdStrike has launched a "Remediation and Guidance Hub" following an IT outage that impacted around 8.5 million devices, with a significant portion now back online.
  • The portal provides information on the cause, affected systems, and comments from CEO George Kurtz, while also warning about potential malware exploiting the situation.
  • CrowdStrike is testing new reboot techniques to expedite recovery and advises clients to communicate only through official channels to avoid malicious actors.

CrowdStrike has launched a new guidance portal following the recent IT outage incident, which has impacted around 8.5 million devices.  

The cybersecurity firm in the eye of the storm has stated a “significant” proportion of that figure is now back online, as it published a “Remediation and Guidance Hub” on its website.

The help section provides extensive information on what caused the high-profile error, what systems are affected, and further comments from beleaguered CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.

Industry expert and web security consultant Troy Hunt described the matter as “the largest IT outage in history”.

The CrowdStrike response continues

With a full recovery still likely to be weeks away, the cybersecurity experts are testing a new technique to reboot systems more efficiently, hoping to expedite a full solution to the breakdown. The help pages also provide links to third-party resources including a restricted knowledge base article to utilize a bootable USB key. 

This is similar to a resource deployed by Microsoft yesterday, which will automatically delete the problem channel file, which led to the ominous blue screens. 

CrowdStrike also advised of the threat from malicious actors, seeking to take advantage of the current citation. The company blog warned of malware distribution, using “a malicious ZIP archive named crowdstrike-hotfix.zip.”

The company strongly urged its clients to ensure they are only conversing with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels, with the approved guidance from its support team.

At the onset of the incident on Friday, carnage ensued in our connected world with countless systems rendered obsolete, including airlines, broadcasters, and banks. A faulty CrowdStrike update (in its critical Falcon Sensor product which is supposed to prevent cyber strikes from reaching cloud systems) was responsible for the major incident which immediately resulted in a share price plunge of 15%. 

Image credit: Via Ideogram

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

