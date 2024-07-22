CrowdStrike has a new guidance hub for dealing with the Windows outage

CrowdStrike has launched a new guidance portal following the recent IT outage incident, which has impacted around 8.5 million devices.

The cybersecurity firm in the eye of the storm has stated a “significant” proportion of that figure is now back online, as it published a “Remediation and Guidance Hub” on its website.

The help section provides extensive information on what caused the high-profile error, what systems are affected, and further comments from beleaguered CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz.

Industry expert and web security consultant Troy Hunt described the matter as “the largest IT outage in history”.

CrowdStrike continues to focus on restoring all systems as soon as possible. Of the approximately 8.5 million Windows devices that were impacted, a significant number are back online and operational. Together with customers, we tested a new technique to accelerate impacted… — CrowdStrike (@CrowdStrike) July 21, 2024

The CrowdStrike response continues

With a full recovery still likely to be weeks away, the cybersecurity experts are testing a new technique to reboot systems more efficiently, hoping to expedite a full solution to the breakdown. The help pages also provide links to third-party resources including a restricted knowledge base article to utilize a bootable USB key.

This is similar to a resource deployed by Microsoft yesterday, which will automatically delete the problem channel file, which led to the ominous blue screens.

CrowdStrike also advised of the threat from malicious actors, seeking to take advantage of the current citation. The company blog warned of malware distribution, using “a malicious ZIP archive named crowdstrike-hotfix.zip.”

The company strongly urged its clients to ensure they are only conversing with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels, with the approved guidance from its support team.

At the onset of the incident on Friday, carnage ensued in our connected world with countless systems rendered obsolete, including airlines, broadcasters, and banks. A faulty CrowdStrike update (in its critical Falcon Sensor product which is supposed to prevent cyber strikes from reaching cloud systems) was responsible for the major incident which immediately resulted in a share price plunge of 15%.

Image credit: Via Ideogram