Move Over dogwifhat, CWIF Is the New Solana Meme Coin Sensation to Invest In

While the dogwifhat (WIF) meme coin saw a 10% increase in price value over the last 7 days and is now trading around $2.87, it was outperformed by a lesser-known Solana meme coin, catwifhat (CWIF), which pumped over 300% this week.

Let’s delve into the details of what transpired recently in the meme coin sector.

WIF Price Prediction and Analysis

With dogwifhat now ranking as the #4 meme coin by market capitalization, behind only DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, many analysts are scrutinizing WIF’s price and offering predictions. CRG, an analyst with over 137k followers on X, posted a WIF chart and tweeted, “Something like this maybe.”

His chart suggests that WIF might plunge to around the $2 support level before starting another pump, potentially hitting a new all-time high of approximately $5.

Moreover, CrediBULL Crypto, a highly popular crypto analyst on X with almost 400k followers, clarified his stance on the WIF meme coin yesterday. He stated that he is not currently shorting WIF and advised his followers not to speculate about his intentions.

CrediBULL Crypto explained that if he wanted to manipulate a coin, he would target small or micro-cap coins, which would be easier to influence compared to a multi-billion-dollar market cap coin like WIF. He suggested that the reason he is highlighting WIF is simply because its chart looks bearish at the moment.

Additionally, CrediBULL Crypto disclosed that he has not shorted WIF yet because he is waiting for a higher entry point. However, he transparently stated that if such an entry point presents itself, he will definitely consider shorting WIF. He urged his followers not to accuse him of manipulation if he proceeds with shorting, as he is openly sharing his plan.

Just letting you all know right now- didn't short $WIF yet because I was looking for a higher entry which we didn't get. That being said, if we do get it…I'll most def look for a short. If/when that happens don't start crying manipulation cus I'm telling you the plan right now… https://t.co/Cf08zvdPLm — CrediBULL Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) May 8, 2024

Another prominent analyst, Ansem, with 390k followers, raised attention to the interesting journey of the WIF meme coin. Ansem cautioned against underestimating the power of crypto enthusiasts and the far-reaching influence of the internet.

He highlighted the surprising fact that WIF was included in an official Vaneck index when its market cap was a mere $100k in December, showcasing its unexpected rise to prominence.

never underestimate the power of CT degenerates & the distribution of the internet, $WIF in an official Vaneck index when it was only $100k market cap in December https://t.co/hGbw2hOErq — Ansem 🐂🀄️ (@blknoiz06) May 8, 2024

Catwifhat (CWIF): The New Meme Coin Sensation

Catwifhat (CWIF) is a competitor to WIF and caters to meme coin investors who prefer cats over dogs. This Solana-based meme coin traded sideways for weeks before beginning to pump a few days ago, surging over 300%. Although CWIF price corrected by 10% today, the current market cap is around $25 million.

With a much lower market cap than WIF, CWIF could potentially pump harder when the real meme coin mania returns. After all, we all remember what happened in late February and early March when all top meme coins started to explode in price.

CWIF’s official X account hinted at a new website and released a teaser, suggesting exciting developments on the horizon for this meme coin.

Insights from Jakob Bury – Best Meme Coins to Buy Now

Popular YouTuber Jakob Bury, with almost 40k subscribers, posted a video yesterday highlighting the best meme coins to buy now, including CWIF.

According to Bury, CWIF features a 4% auto-burn on chain transactions. It has a market capitalization of approximately $25 million, with the potential to reach $100 million, as per his prediction. CWIF recently received verification of its circulating supply and market cap on various crypto platforms and enjoys high trading volume.

Bury also mentioned three other interesting meme coins. Firstly, Dogeverse incorporates Wormhole and portal technology, providing multi-chain accessibility. It had an initial price per token at $0.0031, with a strong fundraising performance. Dogeverse has a limited supply of 200 billion tokens to prevent inflation, and its roadmap includes potential listings on centralized exchanges.

Secondly, WienerAI quickly raised over $1.3 million in presale, with the token price set to increase in just 2 days. Bury holds a personal investment in this coin, with ownership of 8.7 million tokens. This meme coin combines AI technology with the appeal of meme themes.

Lastly, Sealana is the newest meme coin on Solana, currently in presale, and has raised over $300k within the first few days. It is positioned as a high-risk, high-reward investment and is inspired by various meme themes.

Sealana, like many meme coins, requires traders to send Solana (SOL) tokens to a designated wallet address to participate in its presale. In return, investors receive SEAL tokens when the presale concludes. Sealana’s presale model, with no hard cap and a first-come, first-served approach, has been successful in raising funds quickly.

Conclusion

All in all, catwifhat (CWIF) has emerged as a potential contender in the Solana meme coin sector, outperforming the more established dogwifhat (WIF) in recent price movements.

With analysts closely watching WIF’s trajectory and new meme coins like CWIF, Dogeverse, WienerAI, and Sealana gaining visibility, this sector remains dynamic and intriguing for meme coin enthusiasts.

