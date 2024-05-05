Languagesx
Dogecoin Maxi DonAlt Posts $1 Price Prediction – Risk On For Meme Coins?

Dogecoin Maxi DonAlt Posts $1 Price Prediction – Risk On For Meme Coins?

Dogecoin price chart

DonAlt, A crypto veteran who has been in the industry for many years and witnessed previous bull runs, tweeted yesterday to announce that he has become a “Doge maxi.” 

For those unfamiliar with the term, being a “maxi” or maximalist means being a fervent supporter and believer in a particular cryptocurrency, often to the exclusion of others.

$1 Dogecoin Price Prediction

DonAlt, who boasts an impressive following of over 545,000 on the X platform (formerly Twitter), was asked in the comments about his realistic Dogecoin price target for this month, to which he confidently responded with “$1.” 

This prediction is particularly noteworthy given that Dogecoin’s current levels hover around $0.16 after bouncing back from lows of $0.12 during this week’s market crash.

Interestingly, when we look at the data from the last 24 hours, Dogecoin has outperformed other top meme coins, boasting a 7% increase in value.

In contrast, WIF saw a more modest 3% gain, while SHIB and PEPE prices remained relatively stagnant during the same period.

DOGE Price Chart

From a technical standpoint, Dogecoin has been trading in a sideways channel for more than two months, fluctuating between $0.12 and $0.22.

The $0.12 level was recently tested and held strong during the market crash, aligning with the 200-day moving average, a key technical indicator. 

For Dogecoin to continue its upward trajectory, the price needs to decisively break above the $0.22 resistance level, which has rejected the price on a couple of occasions, most recently in late March.

Adding to the excitement surrounding meme coins, Jacob Bury, a well-known YouTube influencer with over 38,000 subscribers, released a video yesterday highlighting the best meme coins to buy now.

Bury’s recommendations included Dogeverse, WienerAI, and Sealana, all of which are currently in the crypto presale stage and deemed to have potential.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits the next big move in the meme coin space, DonAlt’s bold prediction and newfound status as a “Doge maxi” have added some fuel to the already blazing fire of speculation and excitement. 

Whether Dogecoin will indeed reach the coveted $1 mark remains to be seen, but the meme coin sector is again producing gains as Bitcoin recovered to above $63k area.

No matter whether memes are your cup of tea or no, crypto traders might potentially add Dogeverse, WienerAI and Sealana to their respective watchlists.

Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Dogecoin price chart
Cryptocurrency

Dogecoin Maxi DonAlt Posts $1 Price Prediction - Risk On For Meme Coins?
Petar Jovanović

DonAlt, A crypto veteran who has been in the industry for many years and witnessed previous bull runs, tweeted yesterday to announce that he has become a "Doge maxi."  For...

