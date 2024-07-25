Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home US Ethereum ETFs see net outflows on second trading day

US Ethereum ETFs see net outflows on second trading day

Ethereum logo floating above a stock market graph with red downward trend
TL:DR

  • On their second trading day, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $113.3 million, mainly from Grayscale's Ethereum Trust.
  • Seven out of the eight new ETFs had net inflows, with Fidelity and Bitwise leading at $74.5 million and $29.6 million respectively.
  • Ethereum's price fell 8% in 24 hours, coinciding with a broader market downturn and significant ETF outflows.

On their second day of trading, United States-based spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $113.3 million, according to data reported by Farside Investors. This negative trend was primarily driven by significant withdrawals from Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust.

This follows the products being approved in late June, after a long fight by proponents. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) only allowed the trading to start on July 23.

Despite this overall trend, seven out of the eight newly launched spot Ethereum ETFs actually saw net inflows. The Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) and the Bitwise Ethereum ETF (BITW) led the pack, attracting $74.5 million and $29.6 million respectively.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA), which had the strongest performance on the first day, saw more modest inflows of $17.4 million on the second day.

The converted Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) was the main contributor to the overall outflows, losing $326.9 million. This follows a $484.4 million outflow on its first day as a spot Ethereum ETF. In total, ETHE has seen $811 million in outflows over two days, representing about 9% of its holdings.

This pattern isn’t unusual for newly launched crypto ETFs. Spot Bitcoin ETFs, for instance, experienced net outflows in six of their first ten trading days, with many attributing this to outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF.

Market movements

CoinMarketCap data shows that Ethereum’s (ETH) price has also taken a hit, trading at $3,144 at the time of reporting, down over 8% in 24 hours and 7.2% over the week.

This decline coincided with a broader market downturn, with the S&P 500 falling 2.3%. However, Ethereum’s drop was more pronounced compared to Bitcoin’s 2.6% decrease, aligning with predictions that ETH’s price could be particularly sensitive to ETF-related fund flows.

Despite the second-day outflows, it’s worth noting that the first day of trading saw cumulative net inflows of $106.6 million across all Ethereum ETF products, indicating a mixed start for these new investment vehicles.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

dogwifhat Price Prediction - Will WIF Hit $10 by Year’s End?
dogwifhat Price Prediction – Will WIF Hit $10 by Year’s End?
Alvin Hemedez
Ethereum logo floating above a stock market graph with red downward trend
US Ethereum ETFs see net outflows on second trading day
Radek Zielinski
A dramatic graph showing Bitcoin's price plummeting, with red candlesticks against a backdrop of Tokyo's skyline at dawn
Bitcoin and wider crypto market tumbles as global stocks falter
Radek Zielinski
The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th - Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?
The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th – Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
PEPE Technical Analysis and Prediction
Pepe Technical Analysis and Prediction – Could PEPE Reach Another All-Time High in the Coming Months?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Emerging Technologies are Changing the Human Intelligence Landscape
Technology

How Are Emerging Technologies Changing the Human Intelligence Landscape
Brad Anderson10 seconds

The way we learn and do our jobs is changing because of digital tools and AI. In fact, modern tech solutions are changing the way we teach, grasp information, make...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.