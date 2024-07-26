Languagesx
Roulette Odds & Payouts Explained

Online Roulette Wheel

Roulette odds refer to the probability of a particular outcome based on bet type. Having an understanding of the odds for roulette helps players make informed betting decisions and manage their bankroll more effectively, which is key in gambling.

Continue reading to find the answer to “What are roulette odds?” and everything else you need to know about the odds of the wheel and become a smarter and better roulette player.

What are the Odds in Roulette?

It’s essential to know what the odds in roulette are before you start betting on roulette at an online casino. Roulette odds and payouts tell you the chances of winning your bet as well as how much money you will win if you bet on the correct outcome.

The likelihood of winning in roulette depends on the bet type. Several bets are available on “little wheel” tables, and each one comes with a built-in house edge, a mathematical advantage the casino has over players. In roulette, this house edge comes from the wheel’s extra zero pocket(s).

As an example, on a standard European roulette wheel, there are numbers 1-36, 18 red and 18 black numbers. There is also the zero, which is green. A bet on red gives you an 18 in 37 chance of winning, which is almost 50%. However, that “almost” is important, and it is what gives the house its edge as it pays out at exactly 50%.

Roulette Wheel Odds

The roulette wheel odds are very important when considering which type of roulette table to play at. In the previous section, we discussed how the zero pocket gives the casino a mathematical advantage over players. In European roulette, there is only one zero on the wheel. However, American roulette features an additional double zero.

This extra zero greatly impacts the roulette wheel odds and means this variation decreases the odds of a player winning. You have a 1 in 37 chance of hitting a straight-up bet in a single zero wheel, but this now becomes 1 in 38 on a double zero wheel. Despite this difference in odds, both tables payout the same at 35 to 1, meaning a bigger house edge.

Which Bets Have the Best Odds in Roulette?

When discussing the best roulette odds, you can view it as the highest odds being the best because they come with the highest payout. The bets with the best odds in this respect are inside bets.

Alternatively, you can look at roulette probability and view the best odds as being the ones you have the best chance of winning on. These types of bets will be the outside bets. Below, we run through the different types of bets and their odds and payouts.

Inside Bets Odds for Roulette

Inside bets refer to bets on specific numbers or small combinations of numbers on the inside part of the betting table. These have some of the best roulette payout odds, but they are much harder to win in terms of probability.

  • Straight-Up Bet: A straight bet is when you wager on a single number in a game. It has the best payout for roulette at 35:1.
  • Split Bet: A split bet involves betting on two different numbers. A single chip is placed in the line between two numbers, and if the ball lands in either one, you win and are paid out at 17:1.
  • Street Bet: A street bet is a bet on three sequential numbers in a horizontal line on the board, such as 1-3,4-7,8-10, etc. The game has 12 possible street bets, which payout at 11:1.
  • Corner (Square) Bet: This is a bet on four numbers that form a square on the board, and the payout for this is 8:1.
  • Six-Line Double Street Bet: A six-line or double street bet covers 6 numbers in sequential order, such as 1-6, 4-9, 10-16, etc. There are 11 possible double street bets on the roulette table, and they pay out at 5:1.
  • Five-Number Bet: A five-number bet, also known as a basket bet, is only available in American roulette. This bet covers the number 0,00,1,2,3 and pays out at 6:1.

Outside Bets Odds for Roulette

Outside bets give you the best chance of winning as they have the lowest casino roulette odds. This is because they reduce the table to two or three sections, meaning there are only two or three possible outcomes, making the odds lower and the chances of you winning much higher.

For example, you can bet on the number being red or black, and 18 out of the 37 pockets are red and 18 black. So, the chances of winning outside bets are between 32% and 48% depending on the bet. All outside bets lose if the ball lands in a zero pocket. Let’s have a look at the available outside bets in roulette:

  • Red or Black: A wager on whether the ball will land on a red or black number that pays out at 1:1, the lowest possible payout for roulette.
  • Odd or Even: A wager on whether the ball will land on an odd or even number that pays out at 1:1.
  • High or Low: A wager on whether the ball will land on a low number (1-18) or a high number (19-36) that pays out at 1:1.
  • Dozens: A bet on whether the ball will and on the first dozen (1-12), the second dozen (13-24), or the third dozen (25-36). This pays out at 2:1.
  • Columns: A wager on whether the ball will land on 1 of 3 specific columns, each of which covers 12 numbers on the board. This pays out at 2:1

Payouts for Roulette

As discussed earlier, all bets have a set house edge gained from the zero pocket(s). The payouts for American and European roulette are the same, but the odds are higher for American roulette. Because of this, the house edge for American roulette is 5.26%, which is 2.56% higher than European roulette’s house edge of 2.70%.

Most people prefer to spread their bets when betting on straight numbers, so working out the payout-to-bet ratio can be challenging. A simple way to do this is by using the sum 36/Bet-1=Payout. For example, if you bet an equal amount on six numbers, you do 36/6 – 1 = 5, so your payout is 5:1

Roulette Wheel

Roulette Table Payout Chart

In the roulette table payout chart below, you can find the payout for every bet type and the odds for them for both American and European variants.

Bet Type Payout European Roulette Odds American Roulette Odds
Straight-Up 35:1 2.70% (1/37) 2.63% (1/38)
Split 17:1 5.41% (2/37) 5.26% (2/38)
Street 11:1 8.11% (3/37) 7.89% (3/38)
Corner (Square) 8:1 10.81% (4/37) 10.53% (4/38)
Six Line (Double Street) 5:1 16.22% (6/37) 15.79% (6/38)
Column 2:1 32.43% (12/37) 31.58% (12/38)
Dozen 2:1 32.43% (12/37) 31.58% (12/38)
Red/Black 1:1 48.65% (18/37) 47.37% (18/38)
Odd/Even 1:1 48.65% (18/37) 47.37% (18/38)
High/Low (1-18/19-36) 1:1 48.65% (18/37) 47.37% (18/38)
Five Number Bet (0, 00, 1, 2, 3) 6:1 N/A 13.16% (5/38)

Which Roulette Bets Have the Worst Odds?

Based on the likelihood of the outcome occurring, the worst odds are bets on straight numbers, as you have a 1-in-37 (2.70%) or 1-in-38 (2.63%) chance of happening However, they also have the best payout odds at 35:1. Bet types in roulette with the best odds of occurring are red/black, odd/even, or high/low but have the lowest payout.

Is it Possible to Improve Your Chances of Winning Roulette?

Roulette is a game of chance, and unlike games like blackjack or video poker, there’s no legal strategy for decreasing the house edge at in-person or online roulette sites. However, there are steps players can take to improve their chances of success in the long run.

Your chances of winning in roulette are far better at European tables. American roulette odds are worse than European odds, thanks to the extra double zero pocket that gives an almost 3% extra house edge to the online casino.

If your only option is to play on an American Roulette table, you should avoid the Five-Number Bet. This has the worst payout odds on a roulette table in relation to its probability and has the largest house edge of all roulette bets at almost 8%.

Managing your bankroll is not only a responsible gambling tool that can prevent gambling problems from developing, but it also gives you a better chance of being profitable over time.

If you sit at a live dealer casino table with $200 and start betting $50 a spin, you will likely deplete your bankroll pretty fast. It’s best to bet around 1-5% of your total bankroll at a time. This will give you the funds to weather losing streaks without going bust.

In addition to planning out your bankroll for each session, you should also set a profit target. The target should be achievable, so if you go in with $100, don’t set your target at $500.

An achievable target could be anywhere between 10% and 50%, depending on how risk-averse you are. Once you hit your target, call it quits for the day. It’s better to win small amounts regularly than go for broke every time.

One of your best chances of winning at roulette is using outside bets like odd/even, red/black, and high/low. These bets have the lowest roulette table odds and payouts available, so aren’t as exciting as a possible 36 to 1 payout in a straight number.

However, you have the best chance of winning with them, and your risk is minimized, particularly if you have a modest bankroll.

More Helpful Roulette Guides

Learn more about how to play roulette and different roulette betting strategies in our guides below.

Our Final Thoughts

After reading this guide on “What are roulette odds,” you should have a much better understanding of the probability of the different bet types and the odds of winning roulette.

It’s important to remember that you can never change the house edge on roulette, but by having knowledge of roulette odds, you can play more intelligently and give yourself the best chance of making a profit in the long run. When you’re ready to start enjoying this popular online casino game, we recommend paying a visit to Wild Casino.

tags
Joe Yarnold
Editor

Joe Yarnold joined the ReadWrite team in 2024 as a content editor and writer. He has experience writing informative and educational articles on gambling. You can find his articles across multiple sites including Basketball Insiders and SportsLens. He specializes in sports betting but has experience, and knowledge of all forms of gambling including casino games, poker, and horse racing.

