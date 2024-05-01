Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence – what we know so far about the mobile game

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence – what we know so far about the mobile game

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - what we know so far about the mobile game. A screenshot from the mobile game "Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence" showing a player-controlled character in combat position on a snowy street in a digitally recreated Times Square, New York. The screen displays various game interface elements like health status, ammunition count, and tactical options, emphasizing action-packed gameplay in a post-apocalyptic urban setting.
The game has already been rolled out in several countries
TL:DR

  • The Division Resurgence's mobile release lacks a specific launch date.
  • It offers the franchise's gameplay in a dystopian NYC setting.
  • Players enjoy reduced mission times and extensive gear customization.

There has been much anticipation for Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, which is expected to land on mobile devices this year, however, developer Ubisoft has yet to reveal an exact release date.

The French company revealed that its annual broadcast known as Ubisoft Forward will return in June with a new edition. During the live broadcast, the company is expected to confirm new details about The Division Resurgence. Here’s what we know so far about the game.

What is the story of The Division Resurgence?

The Division Resurgence is said to bring the acclaimed gameplay experience of the franchise to mobile, featuring a new storyline set in the massive urban open-world of New York City. It takes place in a dystopian version of the Big Apple after a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the American government.

Users will play agents of the Strategic Homeland Division with their mission to restore order, combat hostile factions, protect civilians, and help them build a better future. According to the official trailer, the virus was found on the surface of money, hence it is called the “dollar flu.”

 

Similar to previous games in the franchise, players will be able to work their way through a skill tree, alongside exploring what the new classes offer and how to use them during their time in the game.

TechRadar also reports that the time it takes to complete central and side missions has been reduced, allowing players to engage in short bursts while on the go, which is ideal for any mobile gamer.

Players can collect and upgrade an extensive array of gear and weapons. They have the opportunity to loot, craft, modify, and enhance their equipment to better combat their enemies. They can also customize their characters with a broad arsenal readily available at their fingertips.

Players then can choose specializations that best fit their playstyle. As they level up and improve their skills, they unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets. They can switch specializations and change their roles at any time, allowing them to experiment with new abilities and discover the most effective synergies when playing with friends.

What countries is The Division Resurgence in?

In November 2023, a regional beta phase was rolled out for U.S., Brazil and Australia players. Players were able to test out the game’s quality as well as story missions, side missions and open-world activities.

It’s already being released in Southeast Asia under a different publisher. This includes the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Following The Division Resurgence playtest signups, it is believed that Resurgence may come out this fall.

It was also suggested that the game would have controller support, which is helpful for accessibility, and it can provide an uneven playing field in PvP activities.

Is The Division Resurgence available?

The Division Resurgence will be exclusively available on Android and iOS devices, marking a departure from the previous The Division games, which were released on consoles and PCs. This release introduces a new story and platform set in New York. The game will also be completely free to play on mobile devices.

Featured image: Ubisoft

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - what we know so far about the mobile game. A screenshot from the mobile game "Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence" showing a player-controlled character in combat position on a snowy street in a digitally recreated Times Square, New York. The screen displays various game interface elements like health status, ammunition count, and tactical options, emphasizing action-packed gameplay in a post-apocalyptic urban setting.
Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence – what we know so far about the mobile game
Suswati Basu
A soldier in GZW
Gray Zone Warfare – What are the differences between it and Escape from Tarkov? And is it actually any good?
Paul McNally
A striking vision of the future Seoul, where the city has become a thriving mecca for video gaming enthusiasts. The iconic skyline is ablaze with vibrant neon lights and advanced holographic advertisements for various games. The South Korean flag is proudly displayed, symbolizing the country's dominance in the global gaming industry. The atmosphere is electric, with gamers of all ages gathered in cafes and arcades, immersed in their virtual worlds. The futuristic skyline is dotted with cutting-edge architecture, as holographic billboards advertise the latest releases. The energy and excitement in this scene are palpable, reflecting the passion and dedication of the South Korean gaming community., poster
South Korea to focus on growing console game industry in bold five year plan
Sophie Atkinson
A striking 3D render of the iconic Fallout logo hovering above an empty theatre stage, set within the confines of a Vault from the beloved video game series. The stage is adorned with vintage theater curtains, and the overall atmosphere is one of post-apocalyptic nostalgia. The vault's interior walls are visible, showcasing the retro-futuristic design, and there's a subtle glow from the eerie neon light fixtures., poster, 3d render
‘Now is the nuclear winter of our discontent’ – Theater troupe to perform Shakespeare inspired by Fallout
Sophie Atkinson
A photo of Erling Haaland surrounded by Clash of Clans characters
Football superstar Haaland becomes first real person to appear in one of the world’s most popular games
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - what we know so far about the mobile game. A screenshot from the mobile game "Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence" showing a player-controlled character in combat position on a snowy street in a digitally recreated Times Square, New York. The screen displays various game interface elements like health status, ammunition count, and tactical options, emphasizing action-packed gameplay in a post-apocalyptic urban setting.
Gaming

Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence - what we know so far about the mobile game
Suswati Basu16 seconds

There has been much anticipation for Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, which is expected to land on mobile devices this year, however, developer Ubisoft has yet to reveal an exact...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.