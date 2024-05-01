Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence – what we know so far about the mobile game

There has been much anticipation for Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, which is expected to land on mobile devices this year, however, developer Ubisoft has yet to reveal an exact release date.

The French company revealed that its annual broadcast known as Ubisoft Forward will return in June with a new edition. During the live broadcast, the company is expected to confirm new details about The Division Resurgence. Here’s what we know so far about the game.

What is the story of The Division Resurgence?

The Division Resurgence is said to bring the acclaimed gameplay experience of the franchise to mobile, featuring a new storyline set in the massive urban open-world of New York City. It takes place in a dystopian version of the Big Apple after a virus outbreak has created chaos and the collapse of the American government.

Users will play agents of the Strategic Homeland Division with their mission to restore order, combat hostile factions, protect civilians, and help them build a better future. According to the official trailer, the virus was found on the surface of money, hence it is called the “dollar flu.”

Similar to previous games in the franchise, players will be able to work their way through a skill tree, alongside exploring what the new classes offer and how to use them during their time in the game.

TechRadar also reports that the time it takes to complete central and side missions has been reduced, allowing players to engage in short bursts while on the go, which is ideal for any mobile gamer.

Players can collect and upgrade an extensive array of gear and weapons. They have the opportunity to loot, craft, modify, and enhance their equipment to better combat their enemies. They can also customize their characters with a broad arsenal readily available at their fingertips.

Players then can choose specializations that best fit their playstyle. As they level up and improve their skills, they unlock new signature weapons and unique gadgets. They can switch specializations and change their roles at any time, allowing them to experiment with new abilities and discover the most effective synergies when playing with friends.

What countries is The Division Resurgence in?

In November 2023, a regional beta phase was rolled out for U.S., Brazil and Australia players. Players were able to test out the game’s quality as well as story missions, side missions and open-world activities.

It’s already being released in Southeast Asia under a different publisher. This includes the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Following The Division Resurgence playtest signups, it is believed that Resurgence may come out this fall.

It was also suggested that the game would have controller support, which is helpful for accessibility, and it can provide an uneven playing field in PvP activities.

Is The Division Resurgence available?

The Division Resurgence will be exclusively available on Android and iOS devices, marking a departure from the previous The Division games, which were released on consoles and PCs. This release introduces a new story and platform set in New York. The game will also be completely free to play on mobile devices.

Featured image: Ubisoft