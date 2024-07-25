Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The highly anticipated, fan-made Fallout: London is here but you’ll need a specific version to play it

The highly anticipated, fan-made Fallout: London is here but you’ll need a specific version to play it

Fallout: London bridge

Ever since the Amazon Prime Fallout show began to air, gamers new and old have flocked back to the core of the series for more of that gory wasteland action we know and love.

However, if you’re someone who has been still playing the likes of Fallout 4, the modding community has been holding firm, creating some really impressive additions to the base game experience.

Fallout: London is probably at the top of the list when it comes to both depth and hype for release, and today marks the official launch.

If you’re unsure as to what Fallout: London actually is, basically it’s a huge, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 that takes you away from the US for the first time.

Not only has London been recreated with all the post-apocalyptic destruction, there’s a whole new storyline featuring brand new NPCs and factions voiced by some impressive talent.

The Team FOLON even managed to recruit former Speaker of the House John Bercrow to voice an AI robot, so you know that this thing is the real deal.

While you can simply go over to GOG.com and get it downloaded, you do have to be aware of some pre–requisites.

You will need to have Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition installed but the mod does not work with the next-gen update that Bethesda pushed in April, so you’ll in fact have to downgrade your game to the pre-patched version (1.10.163.0).

Because of this, if you’re wanting to play via Epic, you’re going to have a hard time since downgrading simply isn’t possible on the platform.

If you do manage to get it installed though, you’re in for a real treat and something that’ll hopefully tide you over until some form of information comes out on Fallout 5.

Apart from that, you’ll have to make do with the new content added in Fallout 76 which has seen a huge resurgence, thanks again to the aforementioned show.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

marvel rivals competitive
Marvel Rivals Competitive mode: How to access, ranks, rewards, and more
Jacob Woodward
Fallout: London bridge
The highly anticipated, fan-made Fallout: London is here but you’ll need a specific version to play it
Jacob Woodward
super mario world lego set
New interactive Super Mario World LEGO set leaked ahead of official reveal
Jacob Woodward
Sony launches new PS5 beta with personalized 3D audio. The image features a PlayStation 5 console and its controller set against a blue background with a digital waveform visual. This represents the console's new 3D audio technology capabilities.
PlayStation 5 operating system beta launches with a focus on more immersive audio
Suswati Basu
marvel rivals characters
Marvel Rivals voice actors: Who are the names behind the game’s heroes?
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

the google logo in front of an Indian city scene, poster
Big Tech

India scraps its 'Google Tax' following OECD settlement
Graeme Hanna15 seconds

India's government has confirmed it will scrap the 'Google Tax', a charge imposed on foreign companies providing digital services. First introduced in 2016, India imposed a six percent tariff on...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.