The highly anticipated, fan-made Fallout: London is here but you’ll need a specific version to play it

Ever since the Amazon Prime Fallout show began to air, gamers new and old have flocked back to the core of the series for more of that gory wasteland action we know and love.

However, if you’re someone who has been still playing the likes of Fallout 4, the modding community has been holding firm, creating some really impressive additions to the base game experience.

Fallout: London is probably at the top of the list when it comes to both depth and hype for release, and today marks the official launch.

If you’re unsure as to what Fallout: London actually is, basically it’s a huge, DLC-sized mod for Fallout 4 that takes you away from the US for the first time.

Not only has London been recreated with all the post-apocalyptic destruction, there’s a whole new storyline featuring brand new NPCs and factions voiced by some impressive talent.

The Team FOLON even managed to recruit former Speaker of the House John Bercrow to voice an AI robot, so you know that this thing is the real deal.

While you can simply go over to GOG.com and get it downloaded, you do have to be aware of some pre–requisites.

You will need to have Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition installed but the mod does not work with the next-gen update that Bethesda pushed in April, so you’ll in fact have to downgrade your game to the pre-patched version (1.10.163.0).

Because of this, if you’re wanting to play via Epic, you’re going to have a hard time since downgrading simply isn’t possible on the platform.

If you do manage to get it installed though, you’re in for a real treat and something that’ll hopefully tide you over until some form of information comes out on Fallout 5.

Apart from that, you’ll have to make do with the new content added in Fallout 76 which has seen a huge resurgence, thanks again to the aforementioned show.