Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fallout 4 Releases Next-Gen Update 2

Fallout 4 Releases Next-Gen Update 2

Fallout 4 in-game play
TL:DR

  • Bethesda releases Fallout 4 next-gen update 2, offering performance options and bug fixes.
  • Players can now control graphic fidelity and frame rate targets on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
  • Bug fixes include stability improvements, visual issues, and fixes for Creation Club menu.

Fallout 4 has had another update as Bethesda Game Studios releases next-gen update 2, bringing upgraded performance options, bug fixes, and greater control.

The American video game developer released the next-gen update 2 on Monday (May 13) and shared the news through a company blog post.

Fallout 4 is an open-world action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been shattered by nuclear war. It was brought out in 2015 and combines elements of combat, exploration, and storytelling.

Many of the new highlights have been brought on by player feedback, including the ability to control graphic fidelity and performance which has now been implemented. This is tailored towards PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

While the team behind the Fallout franchise say you should still run the game with the default settings, you can “change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.”

Fans of Fallout 4 can choose between different frame rate targets of 30, 40 and the default 60 frames per second.

Players can now choose between visuals and performance (which is the current default) too with the newly-released prioritization option.

The developer says: “If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.”

Bug fixes are featured in the next-gen update 2 as well, with general stability seeing an improvement alongside the visual issue with certain image spaces.

Full Fallout 2 Next-Gen Update 2 Patch Notes

UPDATE VERSIONS

  • Xbox Series S|X: 1.10.765
  • PlayStation 5: 1.10.985
  • PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One: 1.10.984

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

BUG FIXES

  • General stability improvements
  • Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces
  • Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)
  • Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)
  • Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash
  • Fixed an issue with material swaps
  • Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

CREATIONS FIXES

  • Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

Featured Image: Via the Bethesda Fallout 4 Update Announcement

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A green splash screen for Apex Legends shows a character with green hair grinning menacingly. To the left the Apex Legends logo takes up half the screen.
EA revealed how much Apex Legends has made and…it’s a lot
Ali Rees
A screenshot from the new PUBG map
PUBG adds classic Battle Royal map for nostalgia but it’s only a short visit
Paul McNally
Fallout 4 in-game play
Fallout 4 Releases Next-Gen Update 2
Sophie Atkinson
A dimly lit bedroom scene featuring a young boy engrossed in playing a video game on a large screen with a gaming console. The room is adorned with posters of popular video game characters and a bed covered with gaming-themed bedding. The window curtains are drawn, casting an eerie ambiance, while a neon-colored gaming controller lights up in the boy's hand.
Parents are suing these video game giants over addiction fears
Ali Rees
An imaginative and surreal illustration of a colossal PlayStation 5 console, emerging from a gaming controller, and boldly dominating the landscape of Canada. The massive, futuristic structure, with its signature white and black design, merges seamlessly with the Canadian flag. The console's presence casts a vibrant, radiant glow across the Canadian wilderness, transforming the environment into a mesmerizing, technicolor dreamscape., illustration
Sony has now sold more PS5 consoles than there are people in Canada
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A green splash screen for Apex Legends shows a character with green hair grinning menacingly. To the left the Apex Legends logo takes up half the screen.
Gaming

EA revealed how much Apex Legends has made and...it's a lot
Ali Rees3 mins

Apex Legends, the free-to-play game released by Electronic Arts (EA) and Respawn Entertainment in 2019 has earned the company an eye-watering $3.4 billion since its launch. The battle royale live...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.