Fallout 4 Releases Next-Gen Update 2

Fallout 4 has had another update as Bethesda Game Studios releases next-gen update 2, bringing upgraded performance options, bug fixes, and greater control.

The American video game developer released the next-gen update 2 on Monday (May 13) and shared the news through a company blog post.

Fallout 4 is an open-world action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been shattered by nuclear war. It was brought out in 2015 and combines elements of combat, exploration, and storytelling.

Many of the new highlights have been brought on by player feedback, including the ability to control graphic fidelity and performance which has now been implemented. This is tailored towards PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

While the team behind the Fallout franchise say you should still run the game with the default settings, you can “change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.”

Fans of Fallout 4 can choose between different frame rate targets of 30, 40 and the default 60 frames per second.

Players can now choose between visuals and performance (which is the current default) too with the newly-released prioritization option.

The developer says: “If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.”

Bug fixes are featured in the next-gen update 2 as well, with general stability seeing an improvement alongside the visual issue with certain image spaces.

Full Fallout 2 Next-Gen Update 2 Patch Notes

UPDATE VERSIONS

Xbox Series S|X: 1.10.765

PlayStation 5: 1.10.985

PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One: 1.10.984

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we’ve been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

BUG FIXES

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain imagespaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

CREATIONS FIXES

Fixed missing art issue with certain Creations

Featured Image: Via the Bethesda Fallout 4 Update Announcement