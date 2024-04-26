Surprisingly, people are surprised that the Fallout 4 next-gen update is packed with bugs

Oh Fallout, it was going so well. Seemingly forgotten about until approximately two weeks ago when people discovered the TV show, millions went flocking to Fallout 4, many for the first time so that they too could adventure into the wasteland like their new small-screen heroes.

They forgave the bugs, the game is old after all, they modded the game to remove some of the original heart-warming jank and then, they look forward to the new next-gen update having got the game into a state they want, and yes, well it’s broken again.

Bethesda is known by this stage for two things, amazing games and bugs. You can’t really separate the two so you have to expect when an update to a game as old as Fallout 4 is incoming, there are just bound to be new bugs introduced. Fortunately, the update is free, well unless you have the PS Plus version, where it turns out it’s not free – Bethesda is sorting that out as we speak.

In our story yesterday we were happy that the game would now be Steam Deck verified – er, except if wipes all your settings on the Deck. We can live with that just about.

We can also live with the fact that some, if not many, existing mods will be broken – it would be surprising if they weren’t after such a big update.

However, one of the Xbox’s new much-vaunted graphical modes just doesn’t work. Activating it does nothing – how was this tested and deemed okay?

A mod has appeared on Nexus Mods already called Steam- Revert Next-gen Update which, rather than mod the game itself, instructs Steam to roll you back to a happier time, before the next-gen update so that all your stuff works again.

More worryingly there are plenty of reports of saves not loading or being corrupted with players potentially losing hundreds of hours in the game.

The thing is, all this will be fixed, but did it really all need to be broken in the first place?