Fallout 4’s Next Gen update arrives today, everything we know, release time, and what’s included

It seems like every day is Fallout Day at the moment. If it’s not the roaring success of the TV series it’s the fact that so many new people are playing the game because of the TV series. They are then going off and modding the game because it’s well, 10 years old and a bit janky in place, and now, today, they will get the new next-gen update from Bethesda to find all their mods are broken. Probably.

We did a page on the best mods for Fallout 4, you might want to check that at some point, but more pressingly is the news that the next-gen update is coming in just a few hours, as confirmed by Bethesda in a post on X.

ICYMI: The Fallout 4 free next-gen update lands on consoles and PC April 25th! https://t.co/lFnD4X5Q3o 📺 Performance and Quality Mode

🛠️ Stability improvements and fixes

💻 PC widescreen support

🎮 Steam Deck Verified

🎁 Free Creation Club Content pic.twitter.com/JrJDqdn9tW — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 19, 2024

When is the Fallout 4 Next Gen update released?

Bethesda has declined to confirm the exact time yet, but the internet is convinced it is going to be 9 AM PST which equates to 5 PM in the UK. Whether this turns out to be correct is anyone’s guess, but it kind of makes sense. Presumably, Bethesda is trying to protect its servers by not creating a download rush.

What’s new in the Fallout 4 Next-Gen update?

Well for starters Fallout 4 will be available to buy on Epic Games Store for the very first time.

If you already own it PC players will be getting widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates along with a whole host of other bug fixes.

If you game on a handheld Fallout 4 will now be Steam Deck verified too which is cool.

For console gamers, Bethesda says, “This free update includes native applications for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Performance mode and Quality mode settings, as well as stability improvements and fixes. Experience up to 60 FPS and increased resolutions!

Fallout 4 players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login, and quest fixes,

The update will also include the following Creation Kit items:

Enclave Remnants

Enclave Remnants brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the Fallout 4 storyline. In this new quest, “Echoes of the Past,” can you stop The Enclave from spreading their dangerous ideology and gaining a foothold in the Commonwealth?

Along with workshop items and the Enclave Colonel uniform, it will include the following previously released Creation Club content: