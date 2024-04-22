Best Fallout 4 mods for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

With the roaring success of the spin-off TV show, Fallout is back in the minds of gamers everywhere. Fallout 4 especially is enjoying a resurgence of interest after the announcement of an upcoming next-gen update from developers Bethesda. So, Fallout 4 mods are a hot topic and we’re here to help you sift through the thousands available to find the best.

Whether you’re a returning player or you’re diving in for the first time, the rumors are true: Bethesda games are better with mods. Mods are fan-made additions to a game and have a huge range of scope. Some are tiny tweaks such as updating the textures on in-game signage to an easier-to-read font. Some are huge cosmetic overhauls that totally alter the way a game looks. Some are gameplay changes like making combat harder or adding a hardcore mode. Some add in huge new dungeons to explore and quest lines to follow. There’s no limit on what talented modders can do.

Although traditionally limited to PC gamers, Bethesda has made mods available to console gamers via the in-game mod menu. The options available to PlayStation gamers are much more limited due to restrictions imposed by Sony that mean no third-party assets can be uploaded, but there are still some worth grabbing to enhance your experience. Here are our six favorite mods which we selected based on popularity, ones we’ve tried ourselves, and the improvements they bring to the game.

The 6 best Fallout 4 mods

These mods are all available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Some are enhancements that will make the game run better and look nicer, and some change the gameplay completely. Pick and choose your favorites and create the modded Fallout 4 experience that suits you.

Handily, if you’re a console gamer, if you like the look of any of these mods you can log in to Bethesda’s website, favorite them, and then find them more easily on the slightly clunky console interface if you’re logged into the same Bethesda account. If you don’t want to use an external mod manager on the PC you can do the same thing using the built-in modding.

The Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch

This mod was created by the team that made the Unofficial Skyrim Patch and does a lot of heavy lifting. It fixes hundreds of bugs of all kinds in the game, smoothing out the experience and resolving issues before they break your game. The authors have gone to great lengths to ensure this mod is compatible with as many other mods as possible, and haven’t made any changes beyond the bug fixes. It’s not flashy or exciting, but it should be your first port of call in modding Fallout 4.

Requirements: Base game & all DLC.

Better Graphics and Weather

This mod is a stunning example of what a dedicated modder can do to the graphics of a game. As well as making the weather feel realistic and the sunsets and sunrises distinct and beautiful, this mod makes the nighttime feel like nighttime. It’s darker and the lights are more dynamic. The mod also enhances water textures. For an all-around boost to how the game looks, this should be your go-to.

Requirements: there are two versions for each system, one for the DLC and one for the base game.

Immersive Fallout

This is an ultra-realism mod that tweaks several mechanics so the game feels more lifelike. Humans move much more slowly, especially when sneaking. Aiming is slower. Power Armor is much heavier. Creatures are much faster and more deadly. The weapon recoil has been redesigned too. If you’re ready for a more challenging Fallout 4 experience, this mod is not to be missed.

Requirements: there are two versions for each system, one for the DLC and one for the base game.

OCDecorator

This mod is for you builders out there. Do you long to give your settlements little touches that make them feel like home? This mod turns every item into a place-able object in the Workshop menu. They can’t be knocked over by settlers, companions, or players, making for a satisfyingly permanent decorating experience. Adding tons of decor objects in this way can cause a little bit of FPS loss but this will only affect areas with many items. Get out there and create the Wasteland of your dreams.

Requirements: various versions are available

Integrated Commonwealth

This mod works to integrate elements added by DLCs into the world, making it more cohesive and natural. Food, plants, weapons, and enemies added by the DLC and usually limited to DLC locations now have a (small) chance of being found throughout the Wasteland. This mod makes the DLCs feel like additions to the world rather than added extras.

Requirements: all DLC

Liberty Reborn: A Minutemen Overhaul Mod

If you ever thought the Minutemen were a little underwhelming as a faction, this mod might be for you. It promises to make them worth siding with by giving them better gear and stats, ensuring they level up alongside the player character, and improving the functionality of the flare gun Preston gives you.

Requirements: base game

If you’re a PC gamer and are willing to get to grips with a third-party modding tool (the most prominent being Nexus Mod Manager, which has seen a surge in traffic since the Fallout TV show was released) there are thousands of options available to you. PC modders are not limited by the same restrictions as console modders. With tools such as the Fallout 4 Script Extender, the things modders can do are increased even further. Nexus Mods has a handy page listing all the mods by their popularity and it’s worth checking out.