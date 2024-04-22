Fallout TV show’s surging popularity causes traffic problems for NexusMods

NexusMods, the huge clearinghouse for mods of popular PC games, is having traffic problems that the site managers attribute to the popularity of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime

The site’s administration on Monday morning, UK time, said it was experiencing heavy traffic loads requiring them to re-route some of the downloads “to try and keep things moving.

“Please be aware that this extra traffic could cause a degraded experience across the website and our applications,” NexusMods said on an official status page. The site’s API, CDN and forum are all affected.

Fallout 4, which launched in 2015, has hundreds of mods listed on NexusMods. Most recently, modders have created characters from the show such as Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) and The Ghoul/Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) and added other elements from the series.

Long anticipated title update drops April 25

Bethesda Game Studios announced a large title update was coming to all versions of the game, including the long-awaited next-gen version that will make Fallout 4 a native application on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Previously it had been playable through backward compatibility with the game’s original PS4 or Xbox One versions.

The free update, arriving April 25, will deliver a performance mode or a graphics mode, depending on whether users prioritize high framerates or greater image resolution. Players will also get a selection of content from Bethesda’s official modding network, the Creation Club, which serves PC as well as console versions of the game.

Interest in the Amazon show, whose eight-episode first season was released all at once on April 10, has also driven player counts for both Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 to record numbers of concurrent players.