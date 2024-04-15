Languagesx
Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 enjoy player surge thanks to Amazon's TV show

Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 enjoy player surge thanks to Amazon’s TV show

Gamers watching Fallout TV series while playing the game
tl;dr

  • Amazon Prime's Fallout series boosts Fallout 76's player count to record highs.
  • Free access on Prime Gaming and Xbox increases player base.
  • Fallout 4 also sees a surge in players, with updates for modern consoles.

Amazon Prime’s successful Fallout television series, which premiered April 10, seems to have pushed the most current game in the post-apocalyptic role-playing series to a record high number of players.

SteamDB, which measures player figures for every title listed on the PC marketplace, says that Fallout 76 hit a new peak of 39,445 concurrent players on Sunday. That figure only counts PC players, and moreover, only those with the game on Steam. Fallout 76 is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, as well as on PC through other storefronts and the Xbox Game Pass.

Amazon Prime Gaming started giving it to subscribers for free this month, along with several other games. And Microsoft made it free to anyone with an Xbox or PC from April 12 to April 15, whether or not they pay for Xbox Game Pass.

According to SteamDB, Fallout 76 drew respectable but much lower monthly player sums before the TV series premiered. In March the game saw a peak of 12,735 concurrent players. The all-time high before this past weekend came in May 2022, when player count reached 32,982.

Fallout 76’s siblings have also fared well in player count, likely because of the interest brought on by the Amazon show. Fallout 4, which launched in 2015, broke back into the Steam top 20 over the weekend with a peak concurrent player count of 83,491. Although nowhere close to its all time high, that figure is well above repeated months where Fallout 4’s peak playership ran between 15,000 and 22,000.

Everything to know about Fallout 4’s next-gen update

Fallout 4, a single-player open-world role-playing adventure that launched almost 10 years ago, will finally get an update bringing the game to modern console hardware. So far it’s been playable through the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X’s backward compatibility support.

The update will make Fallout 4 a native application on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and give users a performance mode and a quality mode that either increases picture resolution or gameplay at 60 frames per second.

The free upgrade launches on April 25. PC players will also get a title update that promises additional stability fixes and repairs to bugged questlines and the like. And all platforms (including PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4) will get a new set of missions, plus additional in-game content developed through Fallout 4’s official mod portal, the Creation Club.

Fallout 4 will be available on Epic Games Store from April 25, and will be Steam Deck verified on that date, too.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

