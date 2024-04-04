Here’s how to get Fallout 76 for free on Prime Gaming

April is the month of Fallout. With the new Fallout TV show set to release on April 12 on Amazon Prime, Amazon is driving hype up to a fever pitch by releasing Fallout 76, the series’ online MMO RPG by Bethesda Softworks, for free on Prime Gaming from April 11.

For the Fallout fanatics out there, there are already two classic games from the franchise available on Prime Gaming: Fallout 2, an isometric game from the main series, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, a squad-focused turn-based combat spin-off. These are only available free until April 10 so make sure you claim them now.

Fallout 76 is a prequel to other entries in the series, occurring just 25 years after the nuclear apocalypse that forms the backdrop for the series. As always, you are a Vault Dweller, saved from the fallout (name drop) of The Great War by your place in an underground vault.

Bethesda has been maintaining, updating, and expanding Fallout 76 since its release in October 2018, and the game now features multiple free expansion packs, all of which are included in the purchase of the base game, which you can get for free in April with Amazon Prime Gaming.

This isn’t the only way Amazon is hyping up the release of the Fallout TV series. Check out the stylish Fallout collaboration with GUNNAR eyewear.

What other games are free on Prime Gaming in April?

April is promising to be a bumper month for Prime Gaming freebies. As well as the complete Fallout 76, usually retailing for $39.99, there are multiple free games to claim from April 11.