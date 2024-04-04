Languagesx
English
Subscribe
Home Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses

Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses

A glamour shot of the Vault Tec 33 glasses from Gunnar and Amazon

Oh man, we are just a a week or so away from the new Fallout TV show appearing on Amazon Prime and to celebrate Amazon has teamed up with GUNNAR eyewear to produce these cool-looking blue-light-reducing Fallout Vault 33 shades.

The Vault 33s come in three strengths of tint, Amber, Clear, and Sun, each offering a different level of blue-light protection while the base frame comes in a sexy gunmetal.

They have been on pre-order for a month now but are finally available for order on Amazon or from Gunnar’s own website, where you can also order prescription versions of them if you normally wear glasses too.

The non-prescription version will cost you $99 and as well as saving your eyes could well be a great gaming collectible in the future.

GUNNAR is one of the premium brands when it comes to eye tech for gaming and computing.  Partnering with top brands including Disney, Activision, Blizzard, Ubisoft, and others, GUNNAR has established a position as the undisputed leader in computer and gaming eyewear. 

With high-profile investors like 50cent and Lady Gaga, and appearances on Shark Tank, GUNNAR continues to expand its global reach, and as well as the Fallout collab also has gaming glasses in collaboration with Call of Duty, Diablo IV, and many more. GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in glasses designed to view technology.

A glamour shot of the Vault Tec 33 glasses from Gunnar and Amazon

Vault 33 features

  • Retro-futuristic square-style stainless steel and nylon

Frame material

  • Flexible spring hinges
  • GUNNAR patented lens technology
  • G-Shield ® Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant
  • Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV
  • Officially licensed Amazon Studios® Fallout® glasses

Package includes

  • Collectors Case
  • Collectors Microfiber Pouch
  • Collectors Microfiber Cleaning Cloth
  • 12-month Warranty

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A glamour shot of the Vault Tec 33 glasses from Gunnar and Amazon
Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses
Paul McNally
A sleek, modern home interior illuminated by soft, natural light showcases Apple's venture into personal robotics. In the foreground, an Apple-branded mobile robot with a minimalist design in silver and white follows a user, featuring a touch-sensitive screen and discreet sensors. Nearby, a table-top device with a robotic arm, matching in color, adjusts a futuristic display screen. The room is adorned with digital patterns and neural network illustrations, suggesting advanced AI and machine learning technology.
Apple explores frontier of personal robotics with innovative home devices
Maxwell Nelson
Collage of AI home appliances from Samsung, Welcome to Bespoke AI written in the middle and surrounded by products
Samsung launches AI home appliance lineup
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of the Moose and Moose Lite 3D scanners
The Moose from 3DMakerpro could be the 3D scanner that hobbyists have been waiting for
Paul McNally
A glamor shot of the GameSir X2s.
GameSir X2s Mobile Controller: Turn your mobile phone into a Switch lookalike
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A glamour shot of the Vault Tec 33 glasses from Gunnar and Amazon
Gadgets

Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses
Paul McNally12 seconds

Oh man, we are just a a week or so away from the new Fallout TV show appearing on Amazon Prime and to celebrate Amazon has teamed up with GUNNAR...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.