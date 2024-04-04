Prep yourself for impending doom with the Fallout Vault 33 eye-protection glasses

Oh man, we are just a a week or so away from the new Fallout TV show appearing on Amazon Prime and to celebrate Amazon has teamed up with GUNNAR eyewear to produce these cool-looking blue-light-reducing Fallout Vault 33 shades.

The Vault 33s come in three strengths of tint, Amber, Clear, and Sun, each offering a different level of blue-light protection while the base frame comes in a sexy gunmetal.

They have been on pre-order for a month now but are finally available for order on Amazon or from Gunnar’s own website, where you can also order prescription versions of them if you normally wear glasses too.

The non-prescription version will cost you $99 and as well as saving your eyes could well be a great gaming collectible in the future.

GUNNAR is one of the premium brands when it comes to eye tech for gaming and computing. Partnering with top brands including Disney, Activision, Blizzard, Ubisoft, and others, GUNNAR has established a position as the undisputed leader in computer and gaming eyewear.

With high-profile investors like 50cent and Lady Gaga, and appearances on Shark Tank, GUNNAR continues to expand its global reach, and as well as the Fallout collab also has gaming glasses in collaboration with Call of Duty, Diablo IV, and many more. GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in glasses designed to view technology.

Vault 33 features

Retro-futuristic square-style stainless steel and nylon

Frame material

Flexible spring hinges

GUNNAR patented lens technology

G-Shield ® Plus lens coating: anti-reflective & smudge resistant

smudge resistant Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV

Officially licensed Amazon Studios® Fallout® glasses

