Amazon Prime releases new Fallout TV series posters

Amazon Prime is set to be home of the upcoming series Fallout, a TV show based of the hit RPG game series of the same name, and they’ve shared some sneak peeks as the countdown is on.

With just a month to go, three posters were released to the public yesterday (March 3) via Prime Video’s X account, giving viewers an insight into the characters.

People took to social media to share their excitement and hope that it lives up to the legacy of the beloved video game.

One user said ‘Oh we’re ready!’ while others replied to the X account ‘Discussing Film’ with concerns: ‘So scared for this show, based on the costumes and marketing so far, it seems like they understand the core aesthetic of the series but hopefully they pull off the story and unique characters.’

Set in the world of the best-selling global video game franchise, the series starts 200 years after the apocalypse and follows a community of people living in luxury fallout shelters who are forced to return to the ‘irradiated hellscape’ their ancestors left behind.

British actress Ella Purnell will play ‘Lucy,’ who is described in an Amazon Prime press release as being ‘an optimistic Vault Dweller with an all-American can-do spirit.’

Also in the show is the young soldier ‘Maximus’ played by Aaron Moten, ‘The Ghoul’ played by Walton Goggins and ‘Overseer Hank’ which will be actor Kyle MacLachlan’s character. They’ll be joined by dog ‘CX404,’ the companion navigating the post-apocalyptic world.

The series comes from Kilter Films, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner are also executive producers, writers, and co-showrunners.

When is the Fallout TV series being released?

The new ‘Fallout’ TV series will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on April 12, 2024. It can be watched in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The teaser trailer was published in a press release on the streaming service’s website back in December, with more marketing likely to take place ahead of the series being published.

Featured image: Via @PrimeVideo on X