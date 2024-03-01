Fortnite Titan Hand – when is the live event?

Paul McNally / Last Updated: Mar 1, 2024 / Game / News
An image showing when the hand may emerge from in Fortnite

We have known for some time that Chapter 2 of Fortnite’s Season 5 is going to be themed around Greek Mythology and it looks as though things are about to come to a head.

According to our favorite Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR it seems likely that the Titan Hand will spawn from the crater that has appeared at one of the following times tomorrow (Saturday 2nd of March).

  • -1pm ET (6pm UTC)
  •  2pm ET (7pm UTC)

If you want to track the Hand yourself, then take a look at FortTracker on X which is posting every time anything new happens, so that you can get in the game and go and see for yourself what is going on.

The whole Titan Hand thing is only a mini-event, we aren’t getting any Lady Gaga concerts or anything to finish off the Chapter, but you might still want to be in the game a good half an hour ahead of schedule to make sure of avoiding any queue problems should they arise.

If things happen as we expect them to pan out, soon afterward we will find ourselves in the new Greek-based season, with a whole lot of new cool items and artifacts in-game, Some of these have been data mined for what seems like months now, so there are not too many surprises left, but it will still be nice to see then in the game proper, rather than a grainy screenshot on a leaker’s X account.

We should still expect some surprises along the way though, but if we are this close to Chapter 2, then we are probably minutes away from the first leaks from Chapter 3 as the inevitable cycle will come around once again.

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. He is obsessed with 3D printing and has worked with several major brands in the past to create content Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.