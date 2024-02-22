Fortnite Season 2 will be Greek mythology themed say more leaks as Gaga comes to Festival

Soon after Chapter 5 Season 1 arrived we were hearing stories from prominent Fortnite leakers that Season 2 would be themed around Greek mythology. We saw some animations that had been data-mined and plenty of other things pointed to the fact that Epic Games’ behemoth was going back in time and introducing a few new Gods into the mix.

Now, as Chapter 2 begins to hove into view we have had seemingly more confirmation that we are all going Greek very shortly. Leakers are super confident that this is now the case and many players are excited about the prospect of the theme for the latest Chapter.

Prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina posted on X, “

The Season 2 skin is codenamed “Odyssey” and the design of the skin is pretty self-explanatory…

GREEK MYTHOLOGY THEME FINALLY”

When does Fortnite Season 5 Chapter 2 come out?

We are expecting it around March 8th so we still have a few weeks to go at this stage and will probably start seeing more of a leaning toward the Greek events occurring in the run-up

Meanwhile, in Fortnite Festival, Lady Gaga has announced she is headlining the new season which begins today. The singer, who famously asked “What’s Fortnight?” a few years back and was memed to high heaven, announced her arrival with the tongue in cheek post that merely said,”

“* Fortnite”

The post included an in-game Fortnite character of her.

Four new Jam Tracks are included in the Season 2 Premium Track and they are:

Nelly ft. City Spud – “Ride Wit Me”

Soundgarden – “Black Hole Sun”

Topic w/ A7S – “Breaking Me”

Lady Gaga – “Poker Face”

So, certainly something for everybody there.