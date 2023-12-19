Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leak – will it be Greek mythology?

The Fortnite leaks keep on coming. Season 2 of the new Chapter 5 is not even scheduled to arrive until the second week of March 2024, but already leakers, data miners, and pure guessers are hard at work to try and find out what the theme for the next chapter will be.

Even at this early stage, the evidence is becoming compelling that Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be based on Greek Mythology.

Fortnite leaker HypeX posted on X that they thought Fortnite was going Greek because of the following hints:

“Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is speculated to be Greek Mythology themed because of these hints.

– Current map’s art style/theme

– Next season is codenamed “Aiga” (αίγα) which means “Goat” in Greek

– Many Greek Mythology-themed skins in the recent survey

– An upcoming Boss for Ch5S2 that spawns from Lightning (Zeus?)”

Meanwhile, Ako Fortnite News posted something from a data mine that seems to show the lightning spawn effect mentioned above.

SEASON 2 INFO ‼️ A Lightning Spawn Effect for a S2 Boss was found It COULD potentially mean a ZEUS Boss 👀 Credit:@Wensoing & @Loolo_WRLD

The Fortnite leaking game is big business as is leaking for any big title. Grand Theft Auto publishers Rockstar had to bring forward the release of the trailer for GTA6 by almost a day after it leaked online.

While a lot of leaks are merely guesswork, there does seem to be some solid ground here that we will be getting skins from Greek legend and it would also easily slip right into Fortnite’s look and feel.

Epic Games has had a huge end of the year with Fortnite, not only with the release of the new chapter but with the arrival of the three new modes including the phenomenally successful Lego Fortnite. Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store has started its holiday sale and giveaway of 17 free games this winter, and you can read the latest news about what’s been leaked there on this page.

Featured Image: AI-generated image via Ideogram