Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 1 Map seen for the first time

Fortnite leakers have been busy working away datamining the new Season 5 Chapter 1 update and we now have the new map to play on now that the Chapter has just gone live.

Contrary to map leaks from last month, the leak of the new map ahead of today’s season launch looks very different, with virtually half of it being covered in snow, just in time for winter.

Prominent Fortnite source HYPEX posted the first image of the map without any Points of interest on it, but as you can see on the image above we have all the key locations. now.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 5 SEASON 1 MAP 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGpKqVeuVB — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2023

The map itself is smaller than we had last season, which should help focus battles into tighter areas.

As reported on readwrite on Friday, we we also now get access to Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake in the Item Shop at points in the new season, but both leaked characters are not yet available

How to unlock Solid Snake and Peter Griffin in Fortnite

Solid Snake isn’t available just yet, and you are going to have to wait until towards the end of January before you will get one of gaming’s stealthiest characters to play with. January 23rd to be exact, which is a pretty long wait in Fortnite terms.

Griffin meanwhile can be obtained right away, but you will have to level up your Battle Pass to Level 70 before you can unlock the skin. You can purchase level unlocks of course if you want it earlier, but, well that is up to you. There are other Family Guy items that you can also unlock throughout the Battle Pass including:

Piñata Brian Back Bling

The Scratcher Pickaxe

Wacky Wavers Contrail

How to get Gold-Plated Peter Griffin in Fortnite

There is also a gold version of the Peter Griffin skin that can be collected by completing the Battle Pass and then going further by gaining an additional 130 Stars to unlock the bonus reward.

Featured Image: CillMc on Xbox