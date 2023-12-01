Fortnite leak teases Family Guy and Solid Snake skins for new Battle Pass

A leaked image supposedly from the new Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite suggests that players might be about to get to play as Family Guy’s Peter Griffin and Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake if they purchase the new Battle Pass.

You couldn’t really get two more different options with one being a stealthy video game icon and the other bringing bumbling comic hilarity to his own animated series.

Family Guy has been suspected to be coming to Fortnite for a long time now, but it looks as though Griffin may finally be leaping off the Battle Bus in the very near future.

Of course, leaks should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but the image that has been circulating today seems to come from an Xbox console and was leaked by prominent Fortnite leaker Shiina who has a follower count of 1.2 million on X.

BREAKING: CHAPTER 5 BATTLE PASS LEAKED ON XBOX (Image by @MGA_Lani) pic.twitter.com/Bje3m87bH4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 1, 2023

Eminem set for Fortnite concert

The biggest imminent confirmed Fortnite news is the online Eminem concert due to take place on December 2nd to close out the end of the current season. Never one to miss an opportunity Epic Games has ensured Eminem skins are already available in the game store, so you can go to the virtual concert dressed as a virtual rapper yourself should you so choose.

The Big Bang event is scheduled to start at 2 PM ET on the 2nd but as ever you are strongly advised to be in the game at least a half hour ahead of time. There will be scheduled downtime in the run-up to the event but once the servers are online, players will be able to gather.

As far as the Peter Griffin and Solid Snake skins go, assuming the leak is correct there is no information as to when during the Chapter they will become available, but it is reasonable to expect them to arrive sooner rather than later.

Epic Games recently integrated the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) into its creative mode in a bid to ensure a safer gaming experience for its players outside of scheduled events such as these.

