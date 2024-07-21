Windows 12: Release date, news, rumors and more

Despite the expectation that the next major Windows update would indeed be Windows 12, it appears we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for it.

That’s because Windows 11 24H2 is expected to be the name of the next major Windows OS update in the second half of 2024. Beta testers spotted a very quiet confirmation of this in notes submitted in the latest preview build.

This version is reportedly very AI-focused, which follows on from Microsoft’s recent theme of pushing the boundaries of what AI can do with a lot of its products and software.

Here’s what we know so far from rumors, leaks and confirmed news reports.

Windows 12: What we know so far and rumors

New AI Features

It’s no secret that AI is at the forefront of everything Microsoft is doing at the moment, so it’ll come as no shock to Windows fans that there’s likely going to be an array of new AI features, powered by Microsoft Copilot.

Windows 11’s 23H2 update came packed with a bunch of powerful AI tools and features and this year’s 24H2 will likely be much of the same.

But for Windows 12, there is an increasing belief that much of what we’re already seeing in Windows OS is simply going to get more stable, more powerful, and more secure.

Speculation is currently pointing towards improved AI algorithms for a more personalized experience for Windows 12 users, including better AI-powered search capabilities and a more refined Recommended section in File Explorer.

Some speculation suggests Windows 12’s AI capabilities might break new ground when it comes to being able to anticipate a user’s intentions, via machine learning, but there will be a very crucial need to ensure Windows gets the balance right between being helpful and being intrusive.

New Desktop UI

Windows may be very tightlipped about Windows 12, but they may have already given us a sneak peek on what to expect with the desktop layout when it arrives.

At Microsoft Ignite 2022, a snapshot of a Windows desktop, via ExtremeTech, was shared that appeared to be very different to what users were used to in Microsoft 11.

It includes a floating taskbar, a floating search panel, as well as weather information in the top left of the screen.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden all but confirmed that it might just be the first sighting of Windows 12 in the wild, with the design looking very similar to other Windows 12 designs Microsoft had been experimenting with that he had seen.

He confirmed the interface was “representative of the design goals that Microsoft is hoping to achieve with the next version of Windows.”

That suggests that, while what we’re seeing here might not be the final OS user interface, we should expect some significant changes to the desktop layout in Windows 12.

Hardware

One of the big questions when new versions of Windows are released is what hardware will be powerful enough to power it and make full use of its various functions.

With increased AI capabilities, the hardware required to take advantage of all the features is likely going to need to be top of the market, as well as possessing AI-specific NPUs (neural processing units).

To get the most out of Windows 12 when it does come, you should be fine with at least 1 GHz in CPU speed, a 64-bit processor, and a minimum of 4-8GB of RAM to run it smoothly.

As external memory goes, a minimum of 256GB will likely be enough, but 512GB or more would be recommended for those who operate with large files.

A graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 or later is also likely going to be needed.

Anything less than the above and users may be restricted in terms of what AI features will be available to them.

When will Windows 12 be released?

The initial expectation was that it would arrive in the second half of 2024. However, with the next update confirmed to be Windows 23H2, insiders believe it won’t be until the second half of 2025 that we finally get access to Windows 12.

There were six years between Windows 10 and Windows 11, which launched in October 2021. Before that, a major Windows release came every three years.

Windows has since announced an annual feature update for its OS, meaning September or October 2025 is now the expected time Windows 12 will debut.

How much will Windows 12 cost?

As is the case with all Windows OS updates, it costs nothing to update for those with devices that run Windows. As long as you have a valid license for Windows 10 or 11, you should be able to run Windows 12 for free.

However, there may be certain subscription models available on top, especially where its more powerful AI features are concerned, although that’s just speculation at this point.

If you want to buy Windows 12 as a standalone, it’s expected that Microsoft will follow the same pricing strategy for Windows 11, Meaning Windows 12 Home might cost around $139, while Windows 12 Pro will be nearer $199.

It’s too early to make concrete assumptions, though, and that all might change as we get nearer to its launch date.

Featured Image: Photo by BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash