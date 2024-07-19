Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Netflix has surpassed Q2 expectations with 44% profit surge

Netflix has surpassed Q2 expectations with 44% profit surge

A chart showing soaring profits with the netflix logo above it
TL:DR

  • Netflix's global subscribers grew by 16.5% to 277.65 million, leading to a 44% profit surge to $2.15 billion.
  • Growth is attributed to the crackdown on password sharing and popular original titles, surpassing Wall Street's expectations.
  • Netflix cautions that growth will slow in Q3 and aims to expand by enhancing content discovery and venturing into live, games, and advertising.

The video streaming giant Netflix has boosted its global subscribers by 16.5% to 277.65 million, resulting in a 44% profit surge to $2.15 billion.

These numbers surpass Wall Street’s expectations of the firm for the second quarter of 2024. The 16.5% increase in subscribers equates to a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 44% increase in profits.

Netflix said the growth can be attributed to the ongoing benefit from its recent crackdown on password sharing as well as recent original titles proving popular.

As a result of the success of Netflix’s strategy to mitigate free sharing and convert these users into paying subscribers, Disney+ has made its own plans to enact stricter password-sharing policies in the hope of driving growth.

“We’re clearly seeing healthy organic growth in the business, but we’re also continuing to get better and better at translating improvements in our service into business value, including getting better and better at converting unpaid accounts,” said Netflix’s CFO Spencer Neumann to analysts on Thursday, adding “On the paid member front, we’re also probably benefiting from that attractive entry point in terms of price point and feature set for our ads plan.”

Netflix warns this growth will not continue into quarter three

As the impact of the password-sharing clampdown declines, so will the corresponding surge in revenue. Netflix is warning that quarter three paid net additions will be lower year-on-year because of this.

In addition, they expect global average revenue per paid member to be roughly flat year-on-year in quarter three due to “ongoing [foreign exchange] headwinds and plan and country mix.”

Netflix is now looking at how it can continue to grow its user base, saying in a quarterly shareholder letter that “Our biggest opportunity is winning a larger share of the 80%+ of TV time (primarily linear and streaming) that neither Netflix nor YouTube has today. If we execute well — better stories, easier discovery and more fandom — while also establishing ourselves in newer areas like live, games and advertising, we believe that we have a lot more room to grow.”

In order to drive this, Netflix has recently redesigned its home screen intending to make it easier for users to find content they want to watch. In addition, the company is continuing to expand Netflix Gaming, with new titles frequently being added for customers to play.

Featured image credit: generated by Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A chart showing soaring profits with the netflix logo above it
Netflix has surpassed Q2 expectations with 44% profit surge
Ali Rees
Red Deadpool controller in black and red cheek theme
Deadpool & Wolverine: Xbox releases ‘cheeky’ controller
Brian-Damien Morgan
San Diego Comic Con 2024 schedule announced
San Diego Comic-Con: schedule announces Marvel, Walking Dead, and The Penguin
Brian-Damien Morgan
Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson
Mr Beast has become the most subscribed channel on YouTube
MrBeast is first ever YouTuber to reach 300M subscribers
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Man City in Fortnite earlier this year
Gaming

The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive
Paul McNally15 mins

English Premier League Champions and 2023’s UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City is set to launch a new experience in Fortnite tomorrow called ‘The Ladder’. Available from 4 am Eastern...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.