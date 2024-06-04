Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Netflix gaming adds more than a dozen titles for subscribers

Netflix gaming adds more than a dozen titles for subscribers

Netflix promotional image for Tales of the Shire

Household streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will add 14 new titles to its existing list of games.

Netflix currently boasts a list of over one hundred games available to subscribers to the monthly video package.

The video-on-demand service has lined up three releases with set dates across June and July. They are Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit on June 25, Too Hot to Handle 3 on July 18, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia on July 30.

Netflix adds 14 more games

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit is developed by the now Netflix-owned Spry Fox games. The game is a crafting sim that puts you in the shoes of some well-intentioned scouts hoping to help some restless spirits find peace in the afterlife.

Too Hot to Handle 3 is a dating sim that takes its cue from the reality series, saying “This time, you’re the bombshell! Crash the retreat and start drama among paired-up singles in this season of Too Hot to Handle, the beloved dating game based on the series. More customization! Fewer inhibitions! Will you find love and romance or go for casual hookups in this dating game?”

Dragon Prince: Xadia is rooted in the show it harks back to. This gaming take on the world is a cooperative experience that allows players to pick a character from the show. It looks pretty hack-and-slash from developer Wonderstorm. It drops after the series finale of Netflix’s Emmy-winning show, Dragon Prince.

Other Netflix games slated for the summer

  • Tales of the Shire: A cozy take on the land of Hobbiton awaits subscribers
  • Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris: A role-playing game that puts the career-minded Emily in the City of Love to find her ideal career and herself in the process
  • The Case of the Golden Idol: A murder mystery sleuth game that aims to find a killer through clues and a mysterious idol dating back to 1742
  • Rotwood: A cooperative fighting game that puts you in a now overrun forest full of corrupted creatures
  • Don’t Starve Together: This game needs no introduction and has been an indie hit for a long time. It makes its way to Netlfix to snap up a new player base
  • Lab Rat: An AI game that pits the player in a labyrinth of 100 individual challenges. The narrative puzzler will alter based on the gameplay input in a test of skill to complete it
  • Netflix Stories: Perfect Match: A playful interactive adventure that places you in the hit Netflix reality series. Host Nick Lachey makes an appearance
  • Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset: The game follows the Oppenheim Group of realtors and you take on the challenge to become a top earner for them in a gauntlet of demanding clients and backstabbing colleagues
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure: Follows the footsteps of protagonist Jemma, who hops out of her cozy confines to a bigger, challenging world
  • Harmonium: The Musical: The game is an interactive sign language musical that follows the journey of a deaf young singer who hopes to create a new form of musical interpretation. She is pulled into a fantasy world and must defeat Cacophony, an overbearing entity that can only be beaten with a musical masterwork

Image: Netflix.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Netflix promotional image for Tales of the Shire
Netflix gaming adds more than a dozen titles for subscribers
Brian-Damien Morgan
Ikora in Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2: This version is no longer available error explained and potential fixes
Jacob Woodward
A render from UFL
After a tricky first season for EA FC, now it has Ronaldo breathing down its neck – How to play the UFL open beta
Paul McNally
faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Tekken 8, a fighter clasps his hands, with electrical currents rippling around him, as he prepares for a bout
Tekken director remains intrigued by Waffle House as a fight stage
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Netflix promotional image for Tales of the Shire
Gaming

Netflix gaming adds more than a dozen titles for subscribers
Brian-Damien Morgan11 mins

Household streaming giant Netflix has announced that it will add 14 new titles to its existing list of games. Netflix currently boasts a list of over one hundred games available...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.