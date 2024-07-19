Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show

The live-action adaptation of the video game series Halo has been canceled by Paramount+ after its second season.

“Paramount+ can confirm that ‘Halo’ will not move forward with a third season on the service,” the streaming service said in a statement to Variety. “We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward.”

343 Industries, the video game studio behind the successful game franchise also said “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Does this mean the end of the Halo TV show?

The end of Halo season 2 was a bit of a cliffhanger, with infamous bad guys The Flood only making an appearance in the final episode. Master Chief has only just reached the Halo ring world, stating “This is where the fight is.” A climactic event leading to even further adventures and plot.

Naturally, fans are disappointed that they won’t get to see where things were going. The second season spent five weeks in Nielsen’s rankings of the top 10 original streaming series and saw around 1.8 billion minutes of viewing in the United States over those weeks.

However, it might not all be over just yet. Variety reports that a person familiar with the situation has said that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will try to shop the series to other outlets.

Others, however, are unsurprised about the development. Several people on Reddit compared it to the highly successful adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout games, with one person saying “I feel like Fallout really blew this one away, both in quality and viewership/engagement. The few times I saw people talking about Halo, it was to complain lol,” and other adding that “The Last of Us and Fallout is how an adaption from a game to TV should be. Halo is a perfect example of not how to do that.”

Featured image credit: Paramount+