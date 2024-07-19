Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show

Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show

A picture of Master Chief from the live action Halo TV show
TL:DR

  • Paramount+ has canceled the live-action Halo series after its second season, ending the show on a cliffhanger.
  • 343 Industries and partners will explore other ways to expand the Halo universe, possibly shopping the series to new outlets.
  • Fans are disappointed, but some believe other game adaptations like Fallout and The Last of Us set a higher standard.

The live-action adaptation of the video game series Halo has been canceled by Paramount+ after its second season.

“Paramount+ can confirm that ‘Halo’ will not move forward with a third season on the service,” the streaming service said in a statement to Variety. “We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward.”

343 Industries, the video game studio behind the successful game franchise also said “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

Does this mean the end of the Halo TV show?

The end of Halo season 2 was a bit of a cliffhanger, with infamous bad guys The Flood only making an appearance in the final episode. Master Chief has only just reached the Halo ring world, stating “This is where the fight is.” A climactic event leading to even further adventures and plot.

Naturally, fans are disappointed that they won’t get to see where things were going. The second season spent five weeks in Nielsen’s rankings of the top 10 original streaming series and saw around 1.8 billion minutes of viewing in the United States over those weeks.

However, it might not all be over just yet. Variety reports that a person familiar with the situation has said that Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries will try to shop the series to other outlets.

Others, however, are unsurprised about the development. Several people on Reddit compared it to the highly successful adaptation of Bethesda’s Fallout games, with one person saying “I feel like Fallout really blew this one away, both in quality and viewership/engagement. The few times I saw people talking about Halo, it was to complain lol,” and other adding that “The Last of Us and Fallout is how an adaption from a game to TV should be. Halo is a perfect example of not how to do that.”

Featured image credit: Paramount+

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A picture of Master Chief from the live action Halo TV show
Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show
Ali Rees
A chart showing soaring profits with the netflix logo above it
Netflix has surpassed Q2 expectations with 44% profit surge
Ali Rees
Red Deadpool controller in black and red cheek theme
Deadpool & Wolverine: Xbox releases ‘cheeky’ controller
Brian-Damien Morgan
San Diego Comic Con 2024 schedule announced
San Diego Comic-Con: schedule announces Marvel, Walking Dead, and The Penguin
Brian-Damien Morgan
Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital art representation of Ethereum's logo surrounded by various altcoin symbols, with some symbols fading or breaking apart
Cryptocurrency

WazirX hacker swaps $150M of tokens to Ethereum
Radek Zielinski28 seconds

In a strategic move following the $235 million exploit of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, the hacker has converted approximately $150 million worth of various altcoins to Ethereum (ETH). This conversion, occurring...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.