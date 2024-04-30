Fallout pulls record viewer numbers for Amazon TV

Fallout — the Amazon Prime Video TV series — isn’t just a critical success. Amazon says the series drew 65 million viewers in its first two weeks, which makes it a crowd-pleaser, too.

The Hollywood trade publication Variety reported on Monday that Fallout dragged 65 million viewers in its first two weeks. The total is short of Amazon’s biggest series, by viewers — The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” which premiered in 2022.

Fallout’s television debut has delivered a surge of interest to the 25-year-old video game franchise. Bethesda Softworks, the game’s publisher, reported last week that 5 million players across all existing versions of the role-playing game had checked in and played on the same day.

Fallout 4, which launched in 2015, recently saw a long-anticipated update for current consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). Interest in Fallout and its post-apocalyptic world has also caused problems for NexusMods, the modding clearinghouse where Fallout fans on PC go to tailor the game to their whim.

Fallout, a black-comedy/adventure starring Ella Purnell as the intrepid Lucy MacLean who leaves her bomb shelter to see for herself the destruction caused by nuclear war in the year 2077, is available on Amazon Prime. All eight episodes of the first season premiered April 10. Amazon recently confirmed that a second season of Fallout is already in the works.