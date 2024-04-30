Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fallout pulls record viewer numbers for Amazon TV

Fallout pulls record viewer numbers for Amazon TV

title card for Fallout, a television series airing on Amazon. The image shows the Fallout logo next to a stylized picture of lead actor Ella Purnell, in a montage that resembles a skull
tl;dr

  • Fallout on Amazon Prime drew 65 million viewers in its first two weeks, marking both critical acclaim and crowd appeal.
  • The series fell short of Amazon's top viewer record, held by "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power," premiered in 2022.
  • The TV debut sparked a surge in interest in the 25-year-old Fallout video game franchise, with 5 million players joining in a single day.

Fallout — the Amazon Prime Video TV series — isn’t just a critical success. Amazon says the series drew 65 million viewers in its first two weeks, which makes it a crowd-pleaser, too.

The Hollywood trade publication Variety reported on Monday that Fallout dragged 65 million viewers in its first two weeks. The total is short of Amazon’s biggest series, by viewers — The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power” which premiered in 2022.

Fallout’s television debut has delivered a surge of interest to the 25-year-old video game franchise. Bethesda Softworks, the game’s publisher, reported last week that 5 million players across all existing versions of the role-playing game had checked in and played on the same day.

Fallout 4, which launched in 2015, recently saw a long-anticipated update for current consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). Interest in Fallout and its post-apocalyptic world has also caused problems for NexusMods, the modding clearinghouse where Fallout fans on PC go to tailor the game to their whim.

Fallout, a black-comedy/adventure starring Ella Purnell as the intrepid Lucy MacLean who leaves her bomb shelter to see for herself the destruction caused by nuclear war in the year 2077, is available on Amazon Prime. All eight episodes of the first season premiered April 10. Amazon recently confirmed that a second season of Fallout is already in the works.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

title card for Fallout, a television series airing on Amazon. The image shows the Fallout logo next to a stylized picture of lead actor Ella Purnell, in a montage that resembles a skull
Fallout pulls record viewer numbers for Amazon TV
Owen Good
The Rewinder cover image
This highly rated game has arrived on Xbox Game Pass
Sophie Atkinson
Final Fantasy promotional image. Two anime characters stand with huge swords
Final Fantasy maker Square Enix cancels $140 Million worth of content
Sophie Atkinson
An image of a female cycling along a beach front in Life By You
Life By You heads for early access as Life Sims prepare to take over your world once again
Paul McNally
An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Big Starfield update incoming amid news that its first expansion will arrive in the Fall
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Facebook logo amidst a storm of controversy, with the European Union emblem looming in the background.
Apps

Meta investigated over suspected EU online content breaches
Sophie Atkinson20 mins

Meta is in hot contention again, this time with the European Commission which said on Tuesday (April 30) that it has opened an investigation into suspected breaches of EU online...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.