Netflix seizes the potential in gaming with over 80 in development

Netflix has over 80 games in development and plans to release a new game every month into Netflix Stories, their games and interactive fiction hub.

In their Q2 earnings call Q&A, Netflix CEO Gregory K. Peters, and Co-CEO Theodore A. Sarandos both discussed the media company’s gaming plans with enthusiasm.

Peters acknowledged the huge size of the games industry while noting that in the grand scheme of things, gaming is a relatively small part of Netflix’s business at present, saying “The investment level in games relative to our overall content spend is also quite small.” He went on to say that the challenge now is scaling.

He also noted that one of the biggest areas of success for Netflix’s gaming ventures is when games can tie into successful Netflix shows, particularly with narrative games. “And one of those things that really is working is connecting our members with games based on specific Netflix IP that they love,” said Peters, “And this is an area that we’ve been able to move in quickly in a particular space, which is interactive narrative games.”

Peters then talked about games expected to be released into Netflix Stories shortly, calling out “amazing IP” that they expect to resonate with viewers such as Emily in Paris and Selling Sunset. “And we have lots more, including very different types of games yet to come in the quarters and years ahead,” concluded Peters.

Gaming and Netflix shows – a match made in heaven?

Sarandos then went on to talk about the exciting opportunities that arise from marrying the content and gaming verticals. “So every once in a while, we get something like Squid Game: The Challenge following Squid Game, the scripted series.”

He continued, “I think our opportunity here to serve super fandom with games is really fun and remarkable. I think the idea of being able to take a show and give the superfan a place to be in between seasons and even beyond that, to be able to use the game platform to introduce new characters and new storylines or new plot twist events, now you could do those kinds of things and then they can then materialize in the next season or in the sequel to the film.”

As well as self-developed games for Netflix Stories that tie into existing IPs, Netflix is also partnering with other companies to add third-party games to its platform. These include the much-anticipated Tales of the Shire, which Netflix will carry the mobile version of, and indie games like Arranger and The Case of the Golden Idol, amongst many others.

Featured image credit: Netflix