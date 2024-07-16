Languagesx
Fallout: London adds the voice of House of Commons former Speaker John Bercow

John Bercow in the House of Commons
TL:DR

  • Former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow joins Fallout: London cast.
  • Fallout: London features over 100 voice actors, including Doctor Who's McCoy and Baker.
  • Release delayed due to Bethesda’s update; Epic Games Store buyers may face issues.

    • Former speaker of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons, John Bercow, has been added to the Fallout: London cast.

    The fan-made project Fallout: London has added John Bercow and his voice to the cast.

    He joins a cast of over 100 voice actors, such as Neil Newbon, who played Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3; and the sixth and seventh doctors from Doctor Who, namely Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker.

    The project is an upcoming total conversion mod of Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 4, set in a post-apocalyptic rendition of London and marking a departure from the typical United States locations. With little yet confirmed for Fallout 5, it’s a welcome source of fresh content.

    Fallout: London has been delayed due to Bethesda’s next-gen update but is thought to be coming soon, likely in the next couple of weeks. However, those who have bought Fallout 4 directly from the Epic Games Store are being told they likely won’t be able to play the fan-made mod due to unspecified technical reasons.

    ‘Order’ is coming to Fallout: London

    Still, the good news for those who can play it is that John Bercow himself will play a robot parody of himself in the mod, constantly shouting his most famous phrase: “Order!”

    For those who don’t know, one of the Speaker of the House’s roles is to mediate discussions in the Commons within the UK Parliament in Westminister. Most recently he was introduced to Americans by appearing in the TV show Traitors (which left the Brits very confused).

    Fallout: London project lead Dean Carter announced on Discord that Bercow will join the far-reaching cast of voice actors on Discord, writing: “Little amusing update. Imagine being Fallout: London and feeling so lucky having all the talented voice actors on the team.

    “But then boosting it further with the fact that we have two Doctor Who actors as VAs [voice actors]… then Neil Newbon messages us and also wants a role.

    “But the cherry on the top? Who better to represent our mods version of the Speaker of the House, than a robot version. Voice by John Bercow himself.”

    The post also comes with an audio file, where you can hear Bercow say the iconic “order” in a number of different ways, giving a taste of what to expect from the fan-made game.

    Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

