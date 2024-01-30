Genshin Impact becomes fastest mobile game to make $5 billion in revenue

Less than three and half years since miYoHo launched its gacha phenomenon Genshin Impact into the world, the title has repaid it handsomely, surpassing the $5 billion spent by players in-game, according to intelligence from data.ai.

Very few games, mobile or otherwise rake in that kind of revenue and the figure includes spending on both Google Play and the App Store. The iOS version of Genshin in China alone has been worth $1.5 billion, making up for 30% of the total spend on the game worldwide.

Data.ai then lists Japan as the second largest spender with $1.06 billion, closely followed by the United States of America with $903 million, equating to 18% of the overall total.

While it has taken a little over three years to reach the $5 billion threshold, it has done so 11 months quicker than the second-placed title in the list Clash of Clans – a list that contains just 13 mobile games that have generated the figure through App Store and Google Play purchases alone.

Genshin Impact is also available on the PC so the revenue is likely higher still, and with miYoHo releasing the super-popular gatcha game Honkai Star Rail as well, it might not be too long before that list grows to 14 titles.

Huge brands such as Pokemon GO (58 weeks), Candy Crush Saga (69 weeks), and even Roblox (135 weeks) also make the list.

Genshin Impact continues to defy the odds for success having recently returned to the to top of the most profitable gacha games list, removing its stablemate Honkai Star Rail from the top spot.

At a time when the industry is tightening its belts and making swingeing cuts to the staff, miYoHo does not seem to be struggling to generate its own income.